Rotary donation helps students celebrate with sound

Foundation Learning students at Newbury College are celebrating with sound thanks to a generous donation of musical instruments from Newbury Rotary Club.

Members of the Newbury Rotary Club met with staff and students at Newbury College during the summer of 2022, when they had an opportunity to explore the specialist facilities available to Foundation Learning students at the Monks Lane campus.

Inspired by the visit, the Club members and trustees were delighted to offer sponsorship of musical instruments in the form of a very generous donation of £2,300. The instruments will encourage the students to explore sound further and develop their coordination and musical skills.

Rotarian, Les Osmond, said:

“Newbury Rotary has been fortunate to have a bequest from a past member, Denis Eyre, which stated it was to be used for the benefit of young musicians. Our Club felt this donation was very fitting, and we are sure the instruments will give great pleasure and benefit the students’ development.”

Members of the Rotary Club returned to the College in January to see the arrival of the new instruments and formally recognise the donation thankfully received by students, staff and the College’s Senior Leadership Team.

Head of Foundation Learning, Leanne Butters, said:

“We are extremely grateful to Newbury Rotary Club for their generosity. We are already enjoying the students’ exploration of sound and know that this donation will bring joy throughout this year and many years to come.”

Foundation Learning programmes at Newbury College provide young people, with learning difficulties and disabilities, the opportunity to develop skills that enable them to achieve meaningful and productive lives.

Students are supported by a dedicated team of tutors and support assistants who help them to realise their potential and engage in both learning and the wider community.

If you would like to find out more or would like to consider joining the team, please visit newbury-college.ac.uk/high-needs

