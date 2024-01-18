University of Salford partners with the Production Guild unlocking industry

University of Salford (@SalfordUni) becomes new educational partner of the Production Guild (@ProductionGuild) unlocking industry-leading access for our students

The University of Salford is delighted to announce a new educational partnership with the Production Guild of Great Britain – the UK’s leading member organisation for those who work in film and television production.

Salford becomes the Guild’s eighth new educational partner, joining a distinguished list of universities who are specialists in film and television education provision.

The partnership will unlock a series of benefits for our students, notably on the MA Production Management for TV, Film and Digital Media programme – which was recently the only programme on offer of its kind in the country.

Students will have access to years of industry-leading masterclasses, taught by those working on television and film sets, opportunities to attend networking events across the country alongside career support sessions and advice from those actively working in production management.

Perelandra Beedles, Lecturer for MA Production Management said: “The rewards this partnership will give our students are absolutely brilliant and it gives the MA that edge to come and train with us for aspiring production managers.

“The Production Guild of Great Britain is plugged into the industry like no other organisation and their masterclasses are tailored to ensuring that students know what is really happening on sets, what skillsets they need and what kind of roles are massively in demand.

“This is also a really good opportunity for our students, as whilst we have fantastic relationships with a lot of the television industry, and our MediaCity campus is central to this, this partnership will give us another route to connect with the film industry and the leaders in that field.”

Lyndsay Duthie, CEO of the Production Guild of Great Britain said: “We’re excited to welcome The University of Salford as our newest Educational Partner. Institutions like The University of Salford and their programmes, such as in Production Management, are vital in providing practical industry experience to the next generation of below the line talent. We are delighted to offer our support to aid their development and success. Welcome on board!”

The Guild’s masterclasses include providing guidance on becoming a production accountant, a role that is currently in demand across the industry, and previous classes on crisis management during film production as well as how to run a production set safely, using the tools that were in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh recently became the first Royal Patron of the Guild.

The MA Production Management programme is now in its fifth academic year since launching and has grown in student numbers year-on-year. The programme already provides our students with great access and opportunities with partners at BBC Children’s, BBC Sport, BBC Sounds, BBC Morning Live, ITV MultiStory Media and Nest Productions.

