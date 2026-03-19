Sam uses humour to open up menopause conversations

A lecturer at @BordersCollege is helping to open up conversations about the menopause after publishing a new book designed to help men better understand and support the women in their lives.

Sam Anderson, a Health and Social Care lecturer at the College, has released his book Perimenopause: The A-Z Guide for Us Idiots, a humorous but honest guide aimed at breaking down stigma and making the topic of menopause more approachable for men. The book is now available to purchase on Amazon as an e-book or paperback copy.

Sam, 49, was inspired to write the book after seeing first-hand the challenges his partner faced while experiencing perimenopause. Wanting to better understand what she was going through, he began researching the subject and realised that many men feel unsure about how to respond or offer support.

Alongside writing the book, Sam is one of several trained Menopause Champions at Borders College, providing support and guidance to colleagues and helping raise awareness across the organisation.

Sam said:



“From the man’s side, it can sometimes feel like you are stepping on eggshells when your partner has brain fog or seems withdrawn or irritable. You can think it is something you have done, rather than recognising it as an opportunity to ask how you can help.

“My role as a Menopause Champion at the College has also helped shape my thinking and inspired me to continue raising awareness and encouraging open conversations about menopause.”

Using humour as a way to break down barriers, the book uses the alphabet as a simple framework to explain symptoms, experiences and practical ways men can provide support. Sam hopes the light-hearted approach will help encourage open conversations and improve understanding.

Sam added:

“Menopause affects half the population directly and the other half indirectly, so it is something we should all feel able to talk about. If humour helps people feel less awkward and more informed, then it opens the door to better conversations and better support.”

Sam’s work reflects Borders College’s ongoing commitment to wellbeing, equality and creating a supportive environment for staff and students alike.