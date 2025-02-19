Sandwell College achieves national accreditation for excellence in student support

The Sandwell Colleges has once again demonstrated its commitment to delivering outstanding information, advice, and guidance (IAG) services by securing the matrix Standard accreditation for 2025. This national recognition, awarded by The Growth Company on behalf of the Department for Education, highlights the College’s dedication to student success and progression.

Following a rigorous assessment conducted throughout January, The Sandwell Colleges, which includes Sandwell College, Cadbury Sixth Form College and Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form, was commended for its comprehensive student support services, innovative career guidance, and strong collaborative approach between teams and with partners. The evaluation included in-depth interviews with staff, students, and external partners, as well as a review of key documents and policies.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO & Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, expressed her pride in the achievement:

“At The Sandwell Colleges, our priority is to ensure every student has the support they need to thrive academically, technically, personally, and professionally. Securing the matrix Standard accreditation is a powerful endorsement of the learner-experience we provide across our colleges. From career guidance to student well-being, our teams work tirelessly to remove barriers and create opportunities, ensuring all of our learners whatever age progress with confidence on their career journey.”

The matrix Standard assessment praised several key aspects of The Sandwell Colleges’ approach, including:

A strong ‘Career College’ ethos: The College’s focus on employability, including their Skills Hubs and partnerships with local industries such as the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital, provides learners with real-world career experiences

A web of student support: A well-integrated network of mentors, student support officers, progress achievement managers, and careers advisors ensures students receive personalised guidance tailored to their individual needs

Innovative community engagement initiatives: Projects such as SafeHaven at Cadbury Sixth Form College and the Sandwell Cooking Club provide holistic support beyond the classroom, enhancing student well-being and life skills

Exceptional commitment of colleagues and teams: The introduction of a new senior leadership team has further strengthened the College’s strategic direction, with staff highlighting their visibility and responsiveness as a key strength.

While celebrating this achievement, The Sandwell Colleges remains focused on further enhancing its impact. The College is exploring the use of AI and VR technologies in careers guidance, refining data analytics to measure impact, and expanding its adult learning strategy in response to local skills needs.

Lisa continued:

“This recognition highlights the exceptional collaboration across our colleges and with partners to delivers high quality teching and learning and expert advice and guidance that drives student success. Whether preparing for university, an apprenticeship, or the workplace, our students benefit from expert guidance, real-world experiences, and a nurturing environment that empowers them to take their next steps with ambition. As we look to the future, we remain focused on innovation, continuous improvement, and expanding our impact across Greater Birmingham and the West Midlands .”

The matrix Standard accreditation will remain in place until October 2027, with continuous improvement checks ensuring The Sandwell Colleges continues to uphold the highest standards in student support and career development.