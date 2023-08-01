Scotland’s colleges collaborate on national #ChooseCollege campaign

What’s more important than a choice about your future? That’s the question driving Scotland’s colleges as they urge those who are considering their future career options, to choose college.

Fife College is supporting the latest national #ChooseCollege campaign to highlight the benefits of college and to encourage school leavers and career changers to … choose college.

Following the success of last year’s campaign, which has recently been shortlisted for a prestigious Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) award, Scotland’s 26 colleges are coming together with one voice once again to support the campaign and share stories of how vital colleges are to the educational, economic and community health of the country.

Organised by the CDN Marketing and Communications Network, the campaign launches this week (w/c 31 July), and runs until 27 August.

The campaign will run advertising on TV, radio and digital platforms and is supported by promotional videos, images, key facts and case studies. College students and staff are being encouraged to share their stories, using the #ChooseCollege hashtag.

Marie Hendry, Chief Executive, College Development Network (CDN), said:

“Colleges play a vital role in supporting Scotland’s economic, social and educational success – supporting industry to build and engage its workforce, maximising employment opportunities, and addressing the mental health and wellbeing of our communities. “We want to raise awareness of the opportunities colleges offer pupils, school leavers, career changers, apprentices, and others to take the next steps in their career journeys. “The work of the college sector is now more critical than ever, and I am excited to see inspiring examples of what the sector does through the #ChooseCollege campaign.”

Stuart McMillan, Marketing Director at Fife College, said:

“There’s arguably never been a better time to consider coming to college. With a skills shortage in key sectors and a cost of living crisis, it’s more important than ever to take the opportunity to gain new skills and qualifications that can help with getting a job or progressing in your career. “At Fife College, we have lifelong learning opportunities for all and offer hundreds of courses across a range of subject area, starting from introductory courses right through to HNCs, HNDs and pathways to degree qualifications. Choosing to come to college could be the best decision you’ll ever make.”

Join the conversation on social media using #ChooseCollege, and discover more at: www.cdn.ac.uk/choose-college/

You can also watch the Choose College advert here

