Senior hires at UA92 to support further growth 

Higher education institution University Academy 92 (UA92) has appointed Katharina Koall as Dean and Karen Kingston as Registrar.

Both appointments come on the back of UA92’s continued growth, with the organisation now employing 112 people across its academic and professional teams, a 25% rise since January 2023. UA92 has also hired Firoz Bhaiyat as Head of Business and Stuart Cavanagh as Head of People and Happiness. In the coming two months, the higher education institution will welcome a further 12 new recruits to its team.

Koall has extensive experience in the further and higher education sector, having previously held the position of Dean at MetFilm School and Interim Dean at Ravensbourne University. She brings her knowledge and experience in curriculum development, leadership, student welfare and governance to UA92.

Kingston joins as Registrar from her role as Head of Registry at Point Blank Music School in London. She will lead on registry, quality and the wider academic governance portfolio for UA92. Kingston has vast experience in her field having also held senior positions at Pearson College, the University of Hertfordshire, Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts and the University of Plymouth.

The new senior roles come as UA92, which is committed to making higher education more accessible through its founding principles of social mobility and inclusivity, continues to bolster its portfolio of degree and higher education courses across business, sport, media and digital disciplines. Its focus remains to prepare students for the world of work by offering high quality industry-led courses with key partners.

Sara Prowse, CEO at UA92, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome all of our new hires, who are mission-led and passionate about making higher education accessible to all. This team of brilliant people are leading the way to ensure we offer the very best breadth of courses coupled with top-class pastoral support. We’re excited to continually expand our team and meet demand for our offering, driving forward our deliberately different proposition to as many learners as possible.”

Co-founded by Lancaster University and the class of ‘92, UA92 currently caters for more than 800 students and it is preparing to welcome further student cohorts in July and September. The institution works closely with leading corporations including Microsoft, TalkTalk, KPMG and Manchester United, offering a unique insight into future career paths through mentorships, guest lectures and work experience opportunities.

