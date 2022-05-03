Shipley College Floristry success news story

Our talented final year Floristry students scooped the top prize at Harrogate Flower Show, winning a Gold award & the Best College Exhibit category.

In the running against five other Colleges, the students created a stunning display around the theme ‘Masterpiece.’ Taking inspiration from Gustav Klimt’s iconic painting ‘The Kiss,’ the design reflects the richness of nature and the connection between humankind and the natural world.

Working together using solely sustainable methods, the group arranged vibrant floral pieces to mirror the use of gold leaf in the original painting, varying angular and softer shapes embraced with each other, similar to the couple depicted by Klimt.

The spring show hosts Britain’s biggest exhibition of flower arranging and floristry including major installations and around 150 individual works of floral art. Shipley College offers a range of Floristry and flower arranging courses including BTEC diplomas, floristry workshops and floristry for weddings and Christmas.

Published in