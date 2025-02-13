Shipley College stands toe-to toe with the UK’s best in epic Esports showdown

Shipley College is making waves in the Esports world, stepping into the arena with some of the UK’s top gaming talent for an unmissable tournament featuring Rocket League and Valorant. With elite college teams battling it out in a high-stakes showdown, this is set to be one of the biggest Esports events of the year.

The action will be LIVE on Shipley College’s official Twitch channel (shipley_college) on Friday, March 28th. Special guest Jamboo (FIFA Pro with over 100K YouTube subscribers) will be in attendance, plus commentary from renowned Rainbow Six commentator, Tim Leaver.

Nathan Horton, former FIFA pro and now Esports teacher at Shipley College, said:

“Esports is the future, and Shipley College is at the forefront of developing the next generation of elite gamers. We’re proud to be competing at this level and showing what our students can achieve.

Shipley College is rapidly building a formidable reputation for Esports training and online gaming education, offering cutting-edge courses designed to help aspiring players go pro. These courses are helping students develop elite gaming skills, teamwork, and strategy—essential qualities for success in the industry. With enrolments now open for 2025/26, aspiring Esports professionals have the chance to join a program that’s making a real impact in competitive gaming.

Shipley College’s Esports students have proved they are a force to be reckoned with after an electrifying performance in a nationwide tournament, battling colleges from across the UK in Valorant and Rocket League. In a tense and nail-biting showdown, they held their ground against fierce competition from the South, securing a dramatic victory that has now propelled them onto an even bigger stage.

Esports teacher Nathan was full of praise for his team’s resilience under pressure:

“It was touch and go for a few minutes as the team worked hard against an onslaught from our rivals, but they used the skills they’ve honed here at Shipley College, and I was really proud of how they worked together to win the big prize. This is a great warm-up for what’s coming next—our biggest challenge yet!”

Progression after studying the Level 3 qualification can include job opportunities in areas such as: an Esports player, team coach, social media influencer, shoutcaster and presenter, video production editor or data analyst.

The qualification attracts UCAS tariff points and is recognised by higher education providers as contributing to entry requirements for many related courses such as: BA (Hons) in Events Management, BA (Hons) in Media or BA (Hons) in Esports.