Shipley College student Isabelle named Learner of the Year by NCFE

Isabelle Fazackerley, a Health and Social Care student at Shipley College, has been awarded the prestigious Learner of the Year title by NCFE – the UK’s top honour for students – during a surprise presentation on campus.

What began as an ordinary college day quickly turned extraordinary when Isabelle was greeted by Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, who presented her with the award.



“West Yorkshire is home to incredible talent!” said Tracy Brabin. “These talented and inspiring young people represent everything our region has to offer – and it was a privilege to present Shipley College midwifery student Isabelle with the NCFE’s Student of the Year Award – a testament to their hard work and dedication.”



Isabelle, who is currently studying the NCFE CACHE Level 3 Certificate in Health and Social Care has already logged over 115 hours of placement experience. Her standout moment came during her time at Bradford Teaching Hospitals, where she was invited to observe a live caesarean section and even cut the umbilical cord.



Reflecting on the experience, Isabelle said:

“It’s been amazing. You don’t realise how amazing healthcare is and how much of an amazing job it is to help and comfort people. My time on the maternity ward confirmed that midwifery is my future.”

A spokesperson for Shipley College said:

“We are immensely proud of Isabelle and all she has achieved. Her win reflects the dedication, curiosity, and resilience we see in so many of our learners. Isabelle’s story also highlights the value of real-world experience and how our courses help students discover their true career path.”

The NCFE praised Isabelle’s remarkable contribution, not just to her own learning but to her peers as well.

“The Learner of the Year category recognises individuals who are developing themselves through NCFE qualifications and making meaningful, positive changes in their lives. This year’s winner, Isabelle Fazackerley, is currently studying the NCFE CACHE Level 3 Certificate in Health and Social Care through an apprenticeship at Shipley College in Bradford and is already making a remarkable impact in her field.”

Isabelle has consistently gone above and beyond her course requirements – regularly requesting additional work, helping classmates secure placements through her own contacts, and working with tutors to support other learner groups.

Her story is not only an inspiration to her peers, but a proud moment for the Shipley College community and the wider West Yorkshire region.

“These awards serve as a powerful reminder of the transformative impact of education and the dedication of those striving to better their own lives and the lives of others. Congratulations to all our winners, those highly commended, and to everyone in FE making a difference each day.” said David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE.