Shipley College Wins Gold at Prestigious FE First Awards

Shipley College is celebrating after winning a Gold Award at the 2026 FE First Awards, the further education sector’s most prestigious national awards recognising excellence in marketing, communications and student recruitment.

Organised by the College Marketing Network (CMN), the FE First Awards attract entries from colleges across the UK and are judged by senior sector professionals. Shipley College’s Gold Award places it among the strongest-performing institutions nationally, recognised for creativity, impact, and clarity of purpose. Shipley College is one of the smallest FE Colleges in the country, making the award even more special!

The award was given for the College’s “The Next Hockney Lives in Baildon” campaign, a locally focused initiative that combined outdoor advertising and community engagement to promote creativity, opportunity and access to education in the Bradford district and across West Yorkshire.

The campaign took inspiration from the cultural significance of Salts Mill in Saltaire, an internationally recognised centre for the work of David Hockney and a symbol of Bradford’s creative heritage. By placing bold, confident creative work in and around this setting, the campaign reinforced Shipley College’s position as a place where talent is nurtured and ambition is encouraged.

David Gilbank, Head of Marketing and Communications at Shipley College, said:

“This award is a real endorsement of the direction we’ve taken at Shipley College. Our focus has been on strengthening our presence in the local area and clearly communicating the quality and breadth of what we offer. “We’re seeing record levels of applications as we continue to promote our courses across Bradford and the wider West Yorkshire community, and it’s encouraging to see that work recognised at a national level. “I’m extremely proud of the team behind this campaign. Colleagues across marketing, events, social media, design and administration have worked collaboratively to deliver creative, vibrant work that represents the College with confidence and ambition.”

Diana Bird, Principal of Shipley College, added:

“Winning a Gold Award at the FE First Awards is a fantastic achievement for Shipley College and a reflection of the creativity, professionalism and teamwork of our staff. “The ‘Next Hockney’ campaign captured the spirit of our community and showcased Shipley College as a place where people can discover their potential and develop their talents. I am very proud of everyone involved in bringing this campaign to life.”

The award further strengthens Shipley College’s growing reputation as a forward-thinking institution, committed to engaging its community and promoting education as a powerful force for opportunity and social mobility.