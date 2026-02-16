SHMS Revamps Its Master of Arts Programme to Shape the Next Generation of Hospitality and Luxury Leaders

Swiss Hotel Management School (SHMS) has announced a significant revision of its Master of Arts in International Hospitality Business Management, reinforcing its commitment to shaping agile, future-ready leaders for a rapidly evolving global market. The introduction of a new Luxury Brand Management direction reflects growing demand for professionals who understand the intersection of hospitality, branding, consumer psychology and experiential value creation within the high-end sector.

Within the 180-credit MA programme, students pursuing the Luxury Brand Management pathway will complete 60 credits in specialist modules. These allow for deeper engagement with complex concepts such as ‘Luxury Value Creation’ and ‘The Modern Luxury Consumer’, as well as strategic brand positioning, storytelling and innovation in premium markets. Graduates will be awarded a Master of Arts in International Hospitality Business Management: Luxury Brand Management degree, explicitly positioning them for leadership roles across luxury hospitality, fashion, lifestyle and experiential industries worldwide.

The original Master of Arts in International Hospitality Business Management has also been strengthened with a more focused Hospitality Operations Management direction. This pathway enables students to customise their studies by selecting from eight specialised modules, building a programme aligned with their individual career aspirations and sector interests. Options include Wellness and Lifestyle Management, International MICE Management, and Food & Beverage Management, alongside selected luxury-focused modules designed to reflect current trends such as sustainability, personalisation and digital transformation within hospitality. Graduates of this pathway will be awarded a Master of Arts in International Hospitality Business Management.

Patrick Taffin d’Heursel, Dean of the Swiss Hotel Management School, says: “By partnering with industry leaders, SHMS delivers world-class programs like this Master, empowering students with the skills to stand out and succeed. This is the essence of our core value: mastery.” Students can choose between an 18-week or 36-week on-campus study option, allowing them to progress at their own pace and tailor the programme to their learning style and professional objectives.

Teaching remains immersive and experiential, taking place at SHMS Caux Palace, the authentic setting of a former Swiss Palace Hotel, where academic theory is combined with hands-on, industry-focused learning. Students and graduates benefit from SHMS’s extensive network of more than 100 world-class employers, including Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Bulgari and Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. According to the school, 89 per cent of SHMS graduates hold management positions within five years, underlining the programme’s strong career outcomes and global industry recognition.