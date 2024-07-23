Latest News

From education to employment

Sienna goes from apprentice to salon owner

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) July 23, 2024
0 Comments

Sienna Butlin, a former Hairdressing apprentice from Burton and South Derbyshire College, has achieved her dream of opening her own salon at just 18 years old.

Sienna’s journey from apprentice to business owner highlights the value of hands-on learning that apprenticeships provide. Speaking about her apprenticeship experience, Sienna said: “I chose an apprenticeship because it’s a hands-on experience where you earn money while learning. I enjoy doing creative colours; clients always have different goals, so every day is different.”

From a young age, Sienna dreamed of owning her own salon but believed it would be a difficult goal to achieve. However, her apprenticeship provided her with the skills, confidence and industry insight she needed. She said: “I looked into it and realised I could do it. A lot of new clients, and family and friends came in on my opening day and it made me realise how much support I had.”

Now, as the proud owner of her own salon, ‘Sienna Butlin Hair and Beauty’ in Swadlincote, Sienna enjoys the freedom and creativity that comes with being her own boss. She commented: “Being your own boss and working your own hours is the best. I’ve received a lot more clients since I opened, and I feel like I have gained a lot more experience trying new things.”

Sienna’s talent and hard work have not gone unnoticed. She was recently shortlisted in the Best New Talent category of the Hair & Beauty Awards, and she is excited about what the future will bring.

Encouraging others to follow in her footsteps, Sienna advocates for the benefits of apprenticeships. “I would encourage people to take a hairdressing apprenticeship – you get to see the reality of working in a salon. A lot of employers want salon experience so by doing an apprenticeship, you already have that experience starting out in your career.”

