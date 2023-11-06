Sodexo adds 10 years to 50-year contract with Tettenhall College

Sodexo has successfully extended its 50-year partnership with Tettenhall College, an independent, co-educational day and boarding school near Wolverhampton, for a further ten years.

The new contract, which has a value of £6 million, will see Independents by Sodexo continue to deliver the catering and hospitality services for over 500 boys and girls aged between two and eighteen years. In addition to a refreshed menu being introduced from September, a brand new dining hall is being created which will improve modernise the food services and create a welcoming environment for the school community to relax and enjoy their breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Independents by Sodexo is committed to providing food that will sharpen minds, energise the body and inspire children of all ages to have an interest in the food they eat. Sustainability and a fresh from scratch ethos is at the heart of the menus.

Sodexo introduced a refreshed menu in September which was developed to encourage the adoption of a healthy, balanced, sustainable diet and has been designed to spark a genuine interest in the food they are eating. Items on the menu include global dishes such as charred piri-piri chicken thigh, blackened vegetables, Portuguese-style savoury rice, chipotle mayo, crispy citrus slaw – but also old favourites, with pork sausage toad in the hole, champ potatoes, glazed carrots, roasted brassicas and onion gravy.

In addition to providing the school meals, Sodexo’s 15-strong team will also provide hospitality services at the school including special dinners for the headmaster’s guests and parents of the College.

Steve Hawkins, managing director, schools for Sodexo UK & Ireland said:

“Extending our long-lasting partnership with Tettenhall College for another ten years is a true statement of the outstanding work our team has delivered over the years, especially our chefs who continue to inspire our customers with their delicious and nutritious dishes.

“At Sodexo we firmly believe that it all starts with the everyday and we are committed to delivering school catering services that bring the whole school community together, providing the school and parents with the confidence that the children are receiving healthy, nutritious and sustainable meals.

Christopher McAllister, headmaster, Tettenhall College said:

“Tettenhall College has worked with Sodexo for the past 50 years and we’re thrilled to be renewing our partnership for another ten years. We are confident that the team will continue to provide a high level of care and services to the college.”

Founded in 1863, Tettenhall College is a co-ed independent school located in the West Midlands, with pupils aged from 2 to 18 years old. Sodexo has been a key partner for catering and hospitality for the past fifty years, supporting students and staff in their day-to-day life, so they can get the very best out of a nurturing environment.

