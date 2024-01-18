Sodexo and UA92 Forge Partnership to Enhance Campus Experience

The Sodexo UK and Ireland Corporate Services team is proud to announce a three-year partnership with University Academy 92 (UA92), which will enhance the overall campus experience for more than 800 students and staff.

University Academy 92 (UA92) is a ground-breaking higher education institution co-founded by the Class of ‘92 and Lancaster University.It is committed to making higher education accessible to all no matter the background, through its founding principles of accessibility, social mobility and inclusivity. UA92 offers a portfolio of degree and higher education courses across business, sport, media and digital disciplines, preparing students for the world of work by offering industry-led courses.

Sodexo will provide catering, hospitality and events services on both UA92 campuses –Old Traffordcampus and the UA92 Business School, Manchester city centre. This collaboration underscores Sodexo’s commitment to creating innovative and tailored solutions.

As part of the partnership, Sodexo has introduced its renowned Kitchen Works Co. concept. This culinary offering, based on the latest consumer insights, features a diverse range of globally inspired dishes, plant-based options and a convenient grab-and-go selection, creating a welcoming space for students to refuel and recharge.

In alignment with Sodexo’s ethos of social responsibility and community engagement, the partnership also sees the implementation of Change Please initiatives on the UA92 campuses. The unique Change Please programme empowers individuals experiencing homelessness by providing barista training, offering them paid work experience in Change Please outlets across the UK and partner businesses, and supporting their journey toward sustained employment, housing and therapy.

Julie Ennis, CEO Corporate Servicesfor Sodexo UK & Ireland, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating:

“We are thrilled to partner with UA92, a visionary institution committed to fostering excellence and holistic development. Sodexo’s comprehensive services, including our Kitchen Works Co. and Change Please offerings, aim to create a vibrant campus atmosphere that goes beyond traditional catering, nurturing the well-being and aspirations of the entire UA92 community.”

Dr Bilal Mohammed, Director of People and Operations for UA92, shared his perspective on the partnership, saying:

“This collaboration with Sodexo aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide an outstanding experience for our students. We look forward to the positive impact the integration of Sodexo’s innovative service will have on our community.”

Sodexo’s commitment to excellence extends beyond the dining experience, with the integration of technologies such as the Everyday app and SmartFridges as part of the café operation. Additionally, plans for a barista academy, in collaboration with Change Please, are underway, enhancing opportunities for skill development and further promoting a sense of community on campus.

Sodexo’s Corporate Services business delivers workplace services, facilities management and food services to some of the world’s most recognisable brands. Its teams have expertiseoperating across a range of different environments in the corporate sector, including headquarters, regional offices, data centres, manufacturing centres and research and development hubs, in sectors as diverse as professional services, financial services, pharmaceuticals, media and technology.

