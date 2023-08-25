South Devon College adult GCSE students step closer to achieving their ambitions on results day

Adult GCSE students from South Devon College are celebrating today as they collect their results. For many it’s the first step in the next chapter of their career journey.

Each year GCSEs continue to open up new and exciting opportunities for adults returning to education with aspirations to progress into higher education or onto an access to higher education course.

21 year old Kyle Fenna-Williams didn’t take his GCSEs as a teenager due to personal circumstances but is now on track for university.

Kyle went back to South Devon College to study GCSE maths 4, English language 6 and sociology 5.

“I’ve always suffered from anxiety but I got lots of support at South Devon College and I really enjoyed learning with other mature students.”

Kyle plans to take an access course and then do a law or politics degree.

Shannon Connabeer from Paignton is one step closer today to her ambition of becoming a midwife.

The 28 year old took GSCE English 7, biology 5, and maths 4, and is staying on at South Devon College to do an access course into higher education.

“I have studied here before and really like the college. The teachers were extremely helpful and pushed me and made me believe in myself. My advice to anyone thinking of going back to college is put in the hard work. I would not have achieved these results without hard work and dedication. Also believe in yourself you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Oliver Newman from Kingsteignton says he couldn’t have asked for better tutors and peers during his year at South Devon College.

The 20 year old took GCSE English 6, biology 5, sociology 5 and maths 7 and is planning to return to study an A level in social sciences.

“South Devon College has a friendly and supportive atmosphere that spurred me to try my hardest.”

There are many courses available at South Devon College across a variety of sectors including education, engineering, catering, counselling as well as professional courses such as accounting and bookkeeping.

“We congratulate all of our adult students for their great achievements today,” said Matt Harbour, Vice Principal and Deputy CEO at South Devon College.

“With the qualifications they have successfully achieved through hard work and determination, they can now progress onto the next important steps in their educational journey or career and everyone at South Devon College wishes them well. We hope these results inspire others to consider a return to education, whether you want to take the next step in your career, want to change direction, or you just want to learn a new skill or subject.”

There are many routes back into education and under the Government’s Free Courses for Jobs there’s a selection of fully funded Level 3 (A level equivalent) courses to adults aged over 19 who do not yet have a qualification at this level.

This offer is also available to adults in England who earn less than the National Living Wage annually (£20,319) or who are unemployed. This is regardless of their prior qualification level.

There’s also lots of financial help available for adults earning less than £35,000 a year, including bursary entitlement for childcare, travel, kit, equipment, IT, and materials.

For more information on adult courses at South Devon College go to Free courses for adults – South Devon College or register today for South Devon College's open evening on October 17th at 7pm.

