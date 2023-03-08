South Lanarkshire student wins Slate Apprentice of the Year 2023

South Lanarkshire College Roofing Occupations apprentice Sean Comaskey has been ‘unlocking his potential’ in the run up to Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2023. The Glasgow based apprentice, who studies at South Lanarkshire College East Kilbride, and is employed by C Hanlon Facilities Management Limited, is celebrating success, after winning the prestigious Cupa Pizaras Slate Apprentice of the Year award 2022.

Sean’s employer C Hanlon spoke of his delight at Sean’s achievement stating “On behalf of C Hanlon Facilities Management Limited, I would like to congratulate Sean, for all the hard work and effort he has put in to achieve this prestigious award.

Sean was chosen for his hard work and dedication over the first year of his apprenticeship, and for becoming so skilled in his trade. Sean’s a worthy winner and the accolade reflects the enthusiasm and work ethic he has daily, as he carries out his workload at college and for the company”.

Sean who is a year 2 apprentice said, “I am proud to win this award. Throughout my apprenticeship I have progressed quickly and I am dramatically improving my trade skills daily. I am really enjoying the apprenticeship, which involves a mix of working onsite with my employer, and learning skills from lecturers in the classroom at college. My advice to anyone thinking about embarking on a trade apprenticeship would be, to give it a go, you will gain great experience and you will have the opportunity to earn while you learn.”

Congratulations Sean!

