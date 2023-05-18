South West College culinary students undertake work placements in Icelandic restaurants

Level 2 and Level 3 students studying Professional Cookery at South West College have just returned from an exciting two-week Erasmus+ programme in the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik. Students had hands-on experience of working in the city’s best fine dining restaurants in both food preparation and front-of-house.

In addition to working in the restaurants during their stay, students also had the opportunity to visit some of Iceland’s fantastic visitor attractions and explore the city in their free-time.

Amanda McCabe, Head of School for Tourism Hospitality Hair and Beauty said of the trip;

‘The visit to Reykjavik was an amazing opportunity for our students to further develop their knowledge and skills by working in fine dining restaurant environments. Our students are trained to internationally recognised standards and many have gone on to achieve acclaim in culinary circles globally.

This trip has given students great confidence in their skills and highlighted the opportunities that lie ahead when they complete their studies.’

