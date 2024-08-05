South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Awards Netcom Training to Deliver Digital Courses in the Region

Midlands-based training and Skills Bootcamp provider Netcom Training has secured Adult Skills Funding (ASF) from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to deliver digital courses in the region.

The funding is designed to support the education and skills development of adults, helping them to improve their job prospects and achieve their career goals. Netcom Training will develop and deliver courses that cater to the needs of local communities, focusing on IT Support Essentials including digital literacy, computer skills, cybersecurity and other in-demand competencies.

Netcom already provides services across the West Midlands, Greater London and the North of England. They will start running the skills courses from August 2024. The online 17-week programme will be open to people across the local authorities of Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield over the next year. They are available to those aged 19 years and over and inclusive to everyone, with a focus on supporting individuals from priority groups.

Kevin Vashi, Managing Director at Netcom Training, said:

“This investment will enable us to broaden our reach and impact in new regions, providing vital digital skills training to adults who need it most. Our goal is to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in today’s economy.

A spokesperson for the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, who delivers the devolved funding for Adult Skills from the UK Government across South Yorkshire, said:

“SYMCA have a shared purpose to create a stronger, greener and fairer South Yorkshire. We work to unlock the potential of our people, businesses and places to ensure they prosper. Our partnership with Netcom helps us to deliver on that objective by giving everyone equal opportunity to develop new digital skills, reducing barriers to employment by creating person-centered support.”

Netcom have so far secured more than £10.5m in devolved Adult Skills Fund (ASF) and Free Courses for Jobs (FCFJ) funding to provide training in different specialities over the next five years. If you are interested in completing a free course with Netcom Training and to see if there is eligibility in your area,