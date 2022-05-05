Sports Lecturer Andy Davies Goes the Distance and Selected for Team GB

Newtown College sports lecturer Andy Davies will represent Team GB at the inaugural International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU) 50km European Championship. There will be a total of 11 athletes representing Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The inaugural event will be held on 8th October 2022 in Avila, Spain and is expected to include more than 30 countries in this symbolic distance of ultra-distance running.

Andy with previous experience of competing at the IAU World Championship competition in 2016 when he came an outstanding fifth place, is in good form. He recently achieved a personal best in Seville of 2.14.22.

Andy said: “I am delighted to be selected and be among the other fantastic GB competitors called up. Some have previous experience of the world champs and others that will be wearing the GB vest for the first time. But it’s great to be involved in the event which will showcase the best ultra-runners in Europe.”

He went on to say: “Although October now seems a long way off, I’m in top form and am excited about the year ahead.”

Andrew’s current form and past performances bode well for the possibility of selection for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July.

Team leader, Walter Hill said: “We have enjoyed success at the world championships in recent times, so I’m looking forward to seeing how our team of previous GB and NI internationals and debutants fare at the inaugural European edition.”

