Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

Sri Lankan adventure offers a picture of a better world

Cambridge Regional College June 27, 2022
0 Comments
skillsworldlive roadshow ad

A former Cambridge Regional College student with a love of wildlife photography is doing his bit to ‘save the planet by using the skills he developed on his media course as a conservation volunteer in Sri Lanka.

George Allen is taking part in a marine and wildlife conservation programme where he combines work in turtle sanctuaries with travel around the island photographing local wildlife. The trip has been organised by Travelteer, which runs programmes combining responsible travel and ethical volunteering.

While at CRC, George earned a distinction on his Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Media Production Technology, making a documentary about the Savannah Monitor lizard for his final major project. He is now studying television production at the University of Gloucestershire in Cheltenham.

He said: “As well as my love for photography, I have always had a passion for wildlife. This is an amazing opportunity to combine two hobbies and interests, and I have been snapping lots of pictures on the go. I’m hoping to get a lot of out of this trip but also hopefully give back a lot to a country in dire need. This has been one of the best things I’ve done in my life. It’s great fun while also saving the planet one step at a time.”

George said that his media course at CRC helped him with more than just his camera skills – he also learned useful lessons in teamwork. 

Turtle
Elephants
Monkey

“Being at CRC helped develop my skills working alongside others with similar interests, and I learned from some great lecturers. CRC helped me develop my camera skills and understand how to frame videos and photographs. But I also learned that the story is the most important and impressive thing about filmmaking and photography – your work needs meaning.”

His former teacher, Creative Industries Team Leader Matthew Phelan, said: “George’s interests in wildlife and photography were obvious during his time with us, and I’m really happy to see how he’s putting what he learned at CRC to use in such an exciting and worthwhile environment.

“His adventures in Sri Lanka show how our vocational media courses equip students with all sorts of useful knowledge – not just technical understanding, but also workplace skills that are relevant everywhere.”

Find out more about Creative Media courses at Cambridge Regional College. Explore opportunities with Travelteer.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
Topics: , ,
Cambridge Regional College

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this