Danny Gower, Assistant Head Cocurricular at St Dunstan’s College, south-east London, has prasied the England squad as the country prepares for Sunday’s Euro 2024 Final against Spain in Berlin, Germany.

Speaking about the success of team, Danny explained:

“What a rollercoaster ride the last few weeks has been! It really has been wonderful to feel the whole country unite around this team, as they did the Lionesses just two years ago.

“The excitement around the final will provide schools with much needed momentum going into their new academic years. School leaders must seize this momentum and commit to prioritising a variety of sporting opportunities for young people.”

The final comes just two years after the Lionesses won their final at Wembley Staidum against Germany.

He added:

“What both England teams seem to have in common is a clear focus on culture and values, which is a lesson to all of us fortunate to work with young sportsmen and women. With the right environment, sport gives them the opportunity to learn about themselves; how they respond to challenges and pressure, how to work with team-mates and opponents, and about the culture they perform within. After getting so close in 2021, the team have shown great resilience to come back stronger than ever.

“The whole St Dunstan’s community wishes the boys the best of luck. Maybe this time, it is coming home..!”

The momentum around football comes at an exciting time for the award-winning St Dunstan’s College.

Earlier this year, the school announced a groundbreaking partnership with Chelsea FC Foundation, which aims to widen access to high-quality sporting experiences across Lewisham and south-east London.

As part of the partnership, Chelsea FC Foundation will have a full-time officer based at the school to develop the new programme working closely with the St Dunstan’s team and to reach out and build relationships across Lewisham.

Speaking at the time of the announcement, St Dunstan’s Head, Nick Hewlett said:

“We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Chelsea FC Foundation. Sport at St Dunstan’s has been on an incredible journey in recent years, and this is the next exciting chapter in our history.

“We are passionate about our local community, and I am particularly pleased that this new partnership will not only benefit our pupils, but young people across the whole borough. It really does have the potential to transform football across south-east London.”

The partnership features a calendar of events taking place across the year including experiences not just for schools but for the wider community. Chelsea FC Foundation also supports St Dunstan’s with Lewisham sporting events, coaching sessions, and supporting state schools with sports days.

The Foundation will also deliver coaching for St Dunstan’s pupils Monday to Thursday, and facilitate students visiting the Chelsea FC Training Ground in Cobham.