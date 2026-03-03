St Gerard’s Throws Open Its Doors After Major Investment Drive and Continued Growth

One of the country’s leading independent schools is inviting prospective families to discover what sets it apart this Spring, as it builds on strong growth in its Junior School and Sixth Form despite ongoing national challenges across the sector.

St Gerard’s School in Bangor will host an Open Day on Saturday March 21 from 9am to 1pm, welcoming families to explore its thriving community, extensive facilities and pupil-first ethos.

The Open Day follows a sustained period of investment and development, with the school enhancing its seven-acre campus while maintaining a sharp focus on academic excellence, wellbeing and community values.

Over the past two years, St Gerard’s has strengthened its sporting, outdoor and wellness provision and modernised learning environments to reflect the needs of today’s learners — all while continuing to earn recognition among the Top 10 schools in Wales in the The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide.

Headteacher Campbell Harrison said the Open Day offers families a valuable opportunity to experience the school’s distinctive approach first-hand.

“At a time when many independent schools, including ourselves, are navigating real challenges, St Gerard’s has chosen to invest in its future,” he said.

“Our focus is, and always will be, on the individual pupil – academically, socially and emotionally. Families are increasingly looking for smaller class sizes, a personal touch, and a genuine sense of community, and that is exactly what we offer.”

The Junior School, catering for children aged four to 11, has recorded rising pupil numbers despite a national decline in primary-age enrolment, while Sixth Form numbers remain robust.

A recent whole-school Taster Day for Reception through to Year 12 drew an overwhelmingly positive response from parents, many keen to experience the school’s warm and inclusive atmosphere and to challenge misconceptions about independent education.

Among the most notable improvements are a new multi-use sports pitch, a cross-country running track, a new toilet block and expanded outdoor facilities.

The school has also strengthened its health and wellbeing offer with the introduction of a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award programme, a climbing club and an expanded co-curricular timetable. A new radio studio is now fully operational, enabling pupils to create their own podcasts in partnership with Bayside Radio, while a new bus service from Anglesey to Bangor has widened access for families across the region.

Visitors to the Open Day will be welcomed by staff, pupils and members of the finance team, who will be on hand to answer questions, lead tours and provide guidance.

The event will also showcase support from the local business community, including refreshments from Cuffed-In Coffee and catering from Bishopsgate House Hotel, with games and activities provided by Anglesey Bouncy Castle Hire.

Business Manager Steve Griffiths added: “Every improvement we’ve made over the last two years has been about enhancing the pupil experience. From sports and creative facilities to transport and wellbeing, this is about ensuring St Gerard’s continues to serve its families and wider community.”

The Open Day also comes shortly after a significant milestone for the school, marking Mr Harrison’s 25th anniversary as Headteacher.

For more news and information, visit www.st-gerards.org, email [email protected] or call 01248 351656.