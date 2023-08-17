St Mary’s Sixth Form students celebrate A Level exam success

Students from St Mary’s Sixth Form are celebrating today after receiving an impressive set of A Level examination results, with 45% of grades awarded at A*- A and 69% at A*- B.

These well-earned results mean that St Mary’s Sixth Form students have secured their university destinations, with exciting offers in place from institutions including the University of Cambridge, UCL (University College London), University of Nottingham, Durham University, and the Royal Veterinary College, London.

The successes of these students are even more notable given that these A Levels mark this cohort’s first public examination experience. This year group were denied the chance to sit their GCSEs in 2021 due to pandemic restrictions.

Across the board, A level students at St Mary’s achieved a 100% pass rate across all subjects, with strong performances seen in a wide range of subjects including Chemistry, Art and Photography, Classics, and Economics.

2023 headline A Level results from St Mary’s are as follows:

– 45% of students awarded grades A*-A

– 69% secured grades at A* – B

– 88% achieved grades at A* – C

Charlotte Avery, Headmistress at St Mary’s School, said:

“We are immensely proud of our 2023 Sixth Form cohort. The determination and perseverance they have demonstrated to achieve these great set of results is inspiring. It’s been a strange few years for these students. The disappointment they felt when GCSEs were cancelled in 2021 was upsetting to see. Naturally, there were nerves going into this exam period – but each and every student worked extremely hard to achieve their full potential and they should be very proud of themselves.”

Continuing, she said: “Our congratulations go to all of our Year 13 girls. We will miss them, and their parents – who have been unwavering in their support of the girls and our school over the past few years. We look forward to seeing what the girls go on to achieve and celebrating their future achievements as part of our alumnae family.”

This year, students leaving St Mary’s will be going on to study an eclectic range of subjects including Biosciences, Chemistry, Classics, Computer Science, Economics, Geography, Medicine, Music and Veterinary Medicine.

To see a summary of St Mary’s 2023 full A Level results, please click here.

