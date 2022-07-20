Stars of the future recognised at Blackburn College’s Further Education Star Awards 

The red carpet was rolled out as students celebrated their achievements at Blackburn College’s Further Education Star Awards 2022.

The awards recognise the hard work, success and achievements of students on a variety of courses at Blackburn College including A-Levels, Business, Engineering, Music, Media and Performing Arts and Early Years.

More than 100 students attended the event, which was held at Blackburn Sports and Leisure Centre, and was the first FE Stars Award Ceremony to be held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Blackburn College Principal and Chief Executive Dr Fazal Dad speaking at the Further Education Star Awards

Winners included students who achieved top grades, those who have secured a coveted place at a top university, and students who have progressed directly into employment.

A-Level student Morgan Grimshaw was awarded A-level Student of the Year and the Governors’ Award and has been offered a place to study Law at the University of Oxford in September.

A-Level student Morgan Grimshaw receiving the Governors’ Award

He said: “I am very happy and proud to have won the Governor’s Award and Student of the Year at the Further Education Star Awards. This has topped off what has been an enjoyable time at Blackburn College over the last two years.

“The best part about studying A-levels at Blackburn College has been the tremendous support from my tutors, they’ve not only helped me with my subjects, but they have also given me support with applying to university, and with finding and applying for scholarships.”

The awards celebration marked the end of a successful year for Blackburn College, which has had a string of outstanding successes including being rated as a ‘Good’ provider in all areas of their most recent Ofsted inspection which took place in January.

Blackburn College Principal and Chief Executive Dr Fazal Dad said: “It’s been an honour to celebrate the many successes of our students in-person this year.

“The awards provide an opportunity to get together to celebrate students across a wide range of College Further Education full-time programmes. It is a pleasure and a privilege to have had the opportunity to congratulate each of our hard-working students who were nominated for an award this year.”

If you would like to apply to Blackburn College, there are still places available to start in September. To apply visit https://apply.blackburn.ac.uk or to find out more call 01254 292929.

Published in