Stoke on Trent College Awarded Fostering Friendly Status

Stoke on Trent College is now a Fostering Friendly employer – a programme facilitated through The Fostering Network which demonstrates the College’s commitment to making a real difference in the lives of employees who foster, and support others in becoming approved foster carers themselves.

The Fostering Network is the UK’s leading fostering charity. Executive Chair, Mervyn Erskine commented

“Becoming a Fostering Friendly employer is something to be really proud of. Foster carers are the bedrock of children’s social care – for the difference they make to the lives of children. It is important that this vital role is not only recognised, but also encouraged by their employers.

By supporting existing foster carers and promoting the role to other employees, this helps to build on the thousands of extra fostering households needed in the UK, for the children who need them most.”

Nova Abela, Chief People Officer at Stoke on Trent College said:

“This is a really positive accolade for the College, demonstrating our support for children in care, our staff wanting to offer those children a loving home and good prospects in life, and further highlighting the College as an employer of choice.”

Stoke on Trent College recognises and values the contribution that foster carers make to the lives of children and young people in their care and understands that some flexibility in working arrangements may be required in order that they can meet the needs of their fostered child or young person.

As such they are pleased to offer a flexible working pattern to foster carers and those going through the application process, with access to over 6 weeks extra paid leave for their fostering commitments, subject to specific circumstances. This could involve meetings with social workers and other agencies, attending training, settling young people into their new home and more.

Hassan Rizvi, CEO & Principal at Stoke on Trent College said:

“I am delighted that Stoke on Trent College has been recognised as a Fostering Friendly Employer. As an organisation we continue to develop support for our employees through our wide ranging CPD practices, health & wellbeing policies and employee benefits packages as part of our journey to providing a compassionate and inclusive workplace.”

There’s a national shortage of 9,265 fostering households, and Stoke-on-Trent is no exception.

Councillor Sarah Hill, Stoke-on-Trent City Council cabinet member for children’s services said:

“I’d like to thank Stoke on Trent College for being the latest addition to the list of fantastic Fostering Friendly Employers in the city. We’re committed to reducing the number of children in care and a supportive employer really can make all the difference for someone considering fostering.