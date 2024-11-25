Student hails United Colleges Group for helping him shine light on homelessness fight

United Colleges Group (UCG) graduate Andrew Onasanya has paid tribute to his tutors after receiving the ‘Royal seal of approval’ for his success in overcoming homelessness and campaigning to help others.

Andrew was recently presented with the Independent Living Award at the British Museum by HRH Prince William at charity Centrepoint’s annual awards ceremony – an evening dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of young people with a vision to end youth homelessness in the UK.

While training as an electrical apprentice at the College of North West London, Andrew took charge of his future by reaching out for help from Centrepoint’s Independent Living Programme after his housing benefit was cut in the supported housing accommodation he was living in at that time.

The programme then enabled him to live safely, free of fear of homelessness as he worked tirelessly and studied to build a career and an independent future for himself.

He completed his Level 3 Electrotechnical Apprenticeship Standard at CNWL last year and is now a qualified electrician. Outside his work, Andrew is also an advocate for vulnerable young people and campaigns to end youth homelessness.

Andrew Onasanya said: “I would like to thank the Apprenticeships Team at United Colleges Group, particularly my tutor Stephen, for their patience and understanding when I was going through a challenging time while completing my apprenticeship. I’d also like to thank my assessors Mark and Francis.

“I am so grateful to receive this Independent Living Award. I hope it shows that things really can get better if you continue to work at them, and I see this as the first chapter in my story.”

He told Centrepoint: “I was a kid in care and a very ambitious person. But with the challenges I had to overcome during that year, it made me see how, not only foster kids, but young people in general just become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

“If I didn’t have that inner drive and ambition, I might have easily given up. I never wanted to be in the benefits system. It’s there for people that really need it… but I was working. They squeezed me so much that it was tempting to forget what I was doing and go fully on to benefits because it put me in a better financial position.

“The Centrepoint programme was a stepping stone to the next stage of independence. I was able to save money for the first time and plan my future. I had more freedom and could enjoy my life a bit more.”

Stephen Davis, CEO and Group Principal, United Colleges Group, said: “Everyone at United Colleges Group was delighted to see Andrew’s aspirational and altruistic attitude to life be recognised with this prestigious award.

“On behalf of myself and everyone at UCG, I would like to congratulate him, and also thank him for his kind words on the support he received while studying at the College of North West London.”