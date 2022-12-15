Student Roost win two awards at the Property Week Student Accommodation Awards

Leading student accommodation provider Student Roost were crowned the winners of two awards at this year’s Property Week Student Accommodation Awards.

Student Roost, which is the third largest student accommodation provider in the UK, were shortlisted as finalists for four of the prestigious sector awards, and on the night brought home the trophies for Private Halls of Residence and Health and Wellbeing Initiative.

Founded in 2017, Student Roost owns and operates over 50 properties, with Roosts in 22 cities in all four corners of the UK. In 2022, five new properties were opened in Nottingham, York, Bristol, Brighton, and Coventry. Each year, 23,000 students from across the world call Student Roost their home during their studies.

The coveted Private Halls of Residence award is presented to the private student accommodation provider who prioritises student experience, wellbeing, offers a variety of room choices, are creative and innovative, and who are highly rated by students who have lived there.

Hollis Croft, which is Student Roost’s flagship property in Sheffield, earned the Private Halls of Residence award due to its resident support during the Coronavirus pandemic, the facilities available, free of use, for its residents, selling all rooms each academic year since opening in 2020, offering a variety of room choices, and its commitment to planning and hosting events to help and support residents with their mental health and wellbeing.

Danielle Pearson, Regional Operations Manager at Student Roost, said:

“I’m beyond proud of every single member of the Hollis Croft team, and the dedication, passion, and commitment they bring to work every day to ensure our residents have the best university living experience.

“Winning this award is testament to the work of our teams, and the innovative services and facilities Student Roost provides for its residents, not just in Sheffield, but in all properties throughout the UK.”

The second award to be won by Student Roost was Health and Wellbeing Initiative, which is awarded to organisations and individuals who are devoted to providing mental health and wellbeing support and information to team members, residents, and the local community.

With over 40 trained Mental Health First Aiders, a dedicated Resident Wellbeing Manager and plans in place to add additional team members to the Resident Wellbeing team, partnerships with charities across the UK, and regular property events focusing on mental health and wellbeing, it’s easy to see why Student Roost were crowned the winners of this sought-after award.

Lowri Edwards, Resident Wellbeing Manager, said:

“Winning this award is an honour and really puts into perspective that the work we’re doing to champion mental health and wellbeing in our properties is making a huge difference.

“There’s still a long way to go, but this award will help us to continue our drive to take the stigma away from mental health, to make it known that being open, honest and talking about mental health is not taboo, and that there’s a myriad of support available for university students who are experiencing poor mental health.

“I’m so proud of the work we do each day, often in collaboration with universities and charities, to let our residents know that they’re not alone, support and guidance is available, and our teams are here 24/7 for anything they need.”

As well as winning two awards, Student Roost were also shortlisted for the UK Operator of the Year and Unsung Hero. Mary Chan, who is a Customer Service Advisor at Student Roost’s Vincent Place property in Southampton, was shortlisted for the Unsung Hero award after being named ‘CSA of the Year’ by her colleagues, and for the support and commitment she provides to both residents and team members throughout the year.

To find out more about Student Roost, visit www.studentroost.co.uk

