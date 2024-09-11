Student Spotlight Sophia Rabaiotti

An International Tourism & Events Management student from Neath College put her newfound skills and knowledge to good use over the summer as she secured work experience at a local travel agency.

Sophia Rabaiotti who is heading into her second year of her BA (Hons) in International Tourism & Events Management degree, completed valuable work experience at a local travel agency where she planned and booked travel arrangements including flights, accommodations, and activities. The experience allowed Sophia to put into practice everything she has learnt during her degree, helping her to apply the theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios and deepening her understanding of tourism trends and customer service. She gained valuable insight into the travel industry, which helped her plan her career path after completing her degree.

Sophia’s degree covers a wide range of topics within the travel, tourism and events industries, such as marketing, organisational behaviour, international tour operations, practical event management, contemporary human resource management and much more. After completing her degree at the University Campus, NPTC Group of Colleges, Sophia hopes to pursue a career in tourism, specifically in marketing or event management.

Sophia had this to say when asked what she enjoyed about studying a degree at the college: “I really enjoy the variety of modules and hands-on experiences, like planning a trip abroad to explore different cultures. The smaller class sizes and the excellent and supportive lecturers are greatly enhancing my learning experience and creating such a great learning environment. My degree is equipping me with essential skills for my progression into the travel industry, thanks to its highly relevant and beneficial modules.”

Sophia first joined NPTC Group of Colleges straight from school and studied a Level 3 in Health and Social Care Extended Diploma at Neath College for two years. She then progressed onto an apprenticeship in dental nursing before returning to college to study for her degree.

Since returning Sophia has been involved with the Student Union, holding the position of Higher Education Student Officer where she represents all of the Higher Education students across the College and assists with Student Union campaigns. She is also a University Campus Student Ambassador and works with the University Campus students, student representatives, and the Students Union and has regular contact with the College’s Senior Management Team, discussing any issues students may be experiencing and promoting ideas to benefit students. Sophia feels these student roles are preparing her for the workplace and have allowed her to develop essential communication skills required in professional situations.

Assistant Principal: Higher Education Vicky Burroughs has been impressed by Sophia throughout her time at college. She said: “Sophia is an outstanding student who takes every opportunity that we have to offer at our University Campus, NPTC Group of Colleges. Sophia has continued to balance her retail employment over the past year and secured exciting travel industry experience. Sophia has worked hard to champion students’ voices and continues to support and represent our university-level students across the college, running campaigns and initiatives on important issues. I can’t wait to see what she achieves in the second year of her degree and to see the plans come to light for the degree course visit to Thailand in March 2025.”

Sophia’s degree is preparing her for her future and if you would like to follow in the footsteps of Sophia or would like to see what higher education courses we have to offer, click the buttons below.

In the 2024 National Student Survey, our University Campus students rated NPTC Group of Colleges 100% for academic support and 100% for supporting their students’ learning. The National Student Survey is a yearly survey that asks final-year undergraduate students in the UK to give their opinions on their university experience. The survey allows students to rate their experiences on topics such as quality of teaching, personal development and academic support, organisation and management within their department and the quality of learning resources.