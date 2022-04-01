Students’ achievements celebrated at Graduation

Fife College students and staff have been celebrating this week at the College’s Graduation.

The achievements of students from academic years 19/20 and 20/21 have been marked at ceremonies which took place at St Bryce Kirk in Kirkcaldy this Wednesday and Thursday.

Over 500 students crossed the stage to graduate in a range of qualifications including degrees and diplomas.

Family and friends of students, along with staff and guests of the College were also celebrating the students’ successes – with over 1,300 people attending ceremonies across the two days.

The ceremonies also seen several Fife College staff receive their awards, with 22 completing courses at the College over the past two years.

After each ceremony graduates and guests carried on the celebrations at a drinks reception in the Atrium of the College’s Kirkcaldy Campus.

Tharinee Caulachand was the first student to cross the stage on Wednesday. Tharniee, who graduated in HNC Accounting, said:

“Being the first graduate was really a moment to be proud of. I didn’t expect to be the first one so it was quite surprising but I really enjoyed it. It was good fun seeing everyone from my course again too.

Tharinee, who is continuing her studies at The University of Dundee, added:

“It’s through Fife College that I have been able pursue my higher studies. I’m in my third year of my degree at Dundee now and will be going into the fourth year soon.”

Dorothee Leslie, Assistant Principal at Fife College, said:

“We are delighted to celebrate the fantastic achievements of our students at Graduation this week.

“Our 19/20 and 20/21 students faced some of the most unique and difficult challenges during their studies so this week has been a fantastic opportunity for us to reflect on everything they have achieved.

“We are very proud of all our graduates, who we know will go on to make a real impact on society and reap the rewards of the investment they have made in their studies at Fife College.”

