Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Students buzzing to fight climate change

Finley March 23, 2023
0 Comments
Students buzzing to fight climate change

University Centre Newbury (UCN) students on the Higher Nationals in Graphic Design programme are on a mission to help fight climate change in their local community by sponsoring a beehive.  

The sponsorship has been inspired by their recent coursework theme, Art, Design and Media’s response to Climate Crisis, along with a visit from Adrain Doyle, local beekeeper at Hill House Honey in Great Shefford and Chairman of the Newbury Bee Keeping Society. The talented graphic design students decided to host a series of sales selling their artwork, crafts, printed t-shirt designs and homemade baked goods. All proceeds from the sales will go directly towards sponsoring a beehive, contributing to the maintenance and care of the bees, and supporting locally produced honey. 

Victoria Burden, Programme Leader Higher Nationals in Graphic Design, said,

“The students found Adrian’s presentation fascinating and have been inspired to help fight climate change locally in whatever way they can. As a group, we discussed our thoughts on climate change and how we all felt powerless to help as individuals. With the students’ ideas, this was a great opportunity to showcase their creative abilities and help contribute to a cause that affects us all.”

The first sale was hosted at Newbury College on 7th March 2023, and the students raised £333.09. They only have a small amount left to reach their target and hope this will be achieved at their next sale at the Festival of Arts and Crafts at the Base on Saturday, 1st April

University Centre Newbury offers a Higher National Certificate and Diploma in Graphic Design that provides university-level qualifications in graphic design that can be studied alongside work.  

To find out more about the opportunities available, visit ucn.ac.uk or join us at our Open Event on 29 March 2023.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
Finley

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .