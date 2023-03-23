Students buzzing to fight climate change

University Centre Newbury (UCN) students on the Higher Nationals in Graphic Design programme are on a mission to help fight climate change in their local community by sponsoring a beehive.

The sponsorship has been inspired by their recent coursework theme, Art, Design and Media’s response to Climate Crisis, along with a visit from Adrain Doyle, local beekeeper at Hill House Honey in Great Shefford and Chairman of the Newbury Bee Keeping Society. The talented graphic design students decided to host a series of sales selling their artwork, crafts, printed t-shirt designs and homemade baked goods. All proceeds from the sales will go directly towards sponsoring a beehive, contributing to the maintenance and care of the bees, and supporting locally produced honey.

Victoria Burden, Programme Leader Higher Nationals in Graphic Design, said,

“The students found Adrian’s presentation fascinating and have been inspired to help fight climate change locally in whatever way they can. As a group, we discussed our thoughts on climate change and how we all felt powerless to help as individuals. With the students’ ideas, this was a great opportunity to showcase their creative abilities and help contribute to a cause that affects us all.”

The first sale was hosted at Newbury College on 7th March 2023, and the students raised £333.09. They only have a small amount left to reach their target and hope this will be achieved at their next sale at the Festival of Arts and Crafts at the Base on Saturday, 1st April.

University Centre Newbury offers a Higher National Certificate and Diploma in Graphic Design that provides university-level qualifications in graphic design that can be studied alongside work.

To find out more about the opportunities available, visit ucn.ac.uk or join us at our Open Event on 29 March 2023.

Published in