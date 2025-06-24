Students celebrate their artistic achievements at end of year show

Creative Arts students from Bracknell and Wokingham College celebrated their successes with friends, family and special guests at their Art and Photography Exhibition Private View on Tuesday 17 June.

The refectory at the Church Road campus was turned into an art gallery showcasing works by students studying Art and Design and Photography pathways.

Works on display included life drawings, paintings, mixed media pieces, models, photography, graphic design and illustration pieces.

The college welcomed The Worshipful the Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest Councillor Janet Cochrane, and Councillor Ellen Mac Hale, Bracknell Town Mayor to the event.

Nicola Chapman, a member of the local community who donated photography equipment in remembrance of her brother Glen, also attended the event.

The Art and Design Level 1 students printed a range of designs on tote bags which were on sale for £5-10 to raise money for art resources at the college.

Some of the students received a certificate to commend them for their hard work, character and perseverance while studying. The Worshipful the Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest Councillor Janet Cochrane and Councillor Ellen Mac Hale, Bracknell Town Mayor presented the certificates to the students.

Steph Stock, 19, from Bracknell is studying a Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Extended Diploma at Bracknell and Wokingham College. She was awarded the Most Outstanding Student award for her year group.

She said: “I’m very happy as it’s nice to know that the work that I’ve put in has been very well received. I love art and it’s really exciting for me!

“I’m very happy as it’s nice to know that the work that I’ve put in has been very well received. I love art and it’s really exciting for me!

“It’s an honour to take part in the exhibition and to see other people’s work as it inspires you to create more.”



After finishing the course, Steph intends to start her own business selling art and prints.

Other students who received awards for their course or year group included:

Sky Goodwin, who is studying an Art and Design Level 2 Diploma, was awarded Most Hardworking Student.

Bianka Humnicka, who is studying a Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Extended Diploma, was awarded Most Dedicated Student.

Georgia Wilkins and Will Jones, who are both studying a Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Extended Diploma, specialising in Photography. Georgia was awarded Most Enterprising Student and Will was awarded Most Dedicated Student.

Councillor Ellen Mac Hale, Bracknell Town Mayor, said:

“I was blown away by what I’d seen! The students are very talented!

“I was pleased to meet the staff who are dedicated to students.”



The Worshipful the Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest Councillor Janet Cochrane said:

“The exhibition was very well laid out. There was a very good standard of work from the students at every level.

“Everyone in the college has worked hard to put this exhibition together.”

Sue Dew-Gosling, Creative Arts Lecturer at Activate Learning, said:

“The preview evening of our Art and Photography exhibition was a great success!

“We were delighted to welcome The Worshipful the Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest Councillor, Janet Cochrane, and Councillor Ellen Mac Hale, Bracknell Town Mayor, who presented the certificates to the winning students.

“All course groups displayed some excellent work from the year and enjoyed showing their friends and family around the show.

“I had lots of comments from everyone saying how impressed they were with the high standard.

“Well done to everyone for their hard work!”