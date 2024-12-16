Students create own film club

Creative Media students at the East London Institute of Technology were inspired to establish their own film club after an insightful visit from Film London.

Film clubs offer a platform for groups to regularly gather, watch films, and engage in meaningful discussions. Beyond being a source of entertainment, they serve as a way to study cinema as an art form and foster a deeper appreciation of film.

Moira McVean, Mentoring & Young Audiences Manager at Film London, shared her expertise with first-year Creative Media students, providing them with practical guidance on starting a student-led film club. Her session also highlighted the vast career opportunities available within the screen industries.

Moira underscored the significance of film clubs as a stepping stone for young creatives, stating: “Setting up and running a film club for an audience of your peers is a brilliant way to develop the transferable skills the Film & TV industry needs new entrants to have – commitment, perseverance, organisational skills and a genuine love and passion for film and the screen industries!” She encouraged students to take the initiative, explaining how such experiences could enhance their creative skillsets and open doors to future career paths.

In addition to offering advice on launching the club, Moira introduced students to upcoming Film London projects and events in Barking and Dagenham, encouraging them to get involved in the wider film community.

Zoe Richardson, Skills Events & Development Manager at the College, expressed her gratitude, saying: “A huge thank you to Moira for her ongoing support! It’s always fantastic to see industry professionals sharing their knowledge and experience with our students. Moira’s session was packed with practical advice and inspiration, and it’s exactly what our Creative Media students need as they prepare to launch their careers.

“Our students are incredibly talented and driven, and I have no doubt they will take this opportunity and make it their own. The idea of a film club isn’t just about watching films—it’s about creating a community of young creatives who can learn from each other, share ideas, and develop the skills they’ll use throughout their careers. We’re excited to support them every step of the way as they turn their ideas into reality and establish a thriving club that reflects their passion for cinema.”

The students are now preparing to turn their new knowledge into action, with plans underway to create a thriving film club that will nurture their passion for cinema.