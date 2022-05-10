Students cycle from coast to coast

Public Services students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) are set to undertake a Coast to Coast Challenge on the 11th–13th May, where they will cycle from one coast of England to the other to raise money for the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

A group of 26 students will leave their home comforts behind, setting off from St. Bees on the Cumbrian coast on Wednesday 11th of May to cycle 204km in three days on the popular coast to coast route.

As part of their course, Public Services students have planned their own expedition, breaking the route down into three sections, one per day, each covering more than 50Km. The team will set up their tents and camp overnight at the end of each challenging day, concluding the trip in Sunderland on the North East Coast.

The students’ organisational, fitness and navigational skills will be tested, both during the expedition and in training, as they practice their cycling skills at Rosliston Forestry Centre in preparation for the three-day mission.

The students are embarking on the challenge in aid of the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal, sporting yellow tops with blue jumpers, matching the Ukraine national flag.

Burton and South Derbyshire College’s Public Services courses give students the skills and qualities needed to be an effective member of the protective services, including the police, fire, ambulance, prison and military services. The College’s partnerships with local services ensure students are gaining real world experience that will be required for success in their future careers.

Public Services Lecturer, Rob Stevenson said: “The Coast to Coast challenge is a great opportunity for learners to put their fitness and navigational skills to the test. It gives students the chance to put the skills they have been learning on their course into practice and is a unique experience.”

To sponsor the BSDC Coast to Coast Challenge, please go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robert-stevenson25.

Published in