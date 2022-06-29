Students’ Donations for Montgomeryshire Crisis Centre

Level 2 Health and Social Care students at Newtown College recently donated food supplies to Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre (MFCC). The students chose to donate to the charity after they were made more aware of support services for domestic violence following the College’s White Ribbon status.

NPTC Group of Colleges has become White Ribbon Accredited committing to develop and deliver a comprehensive action plan to change the cultures that lead to abuse and violence and promote gender equality.

Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre supports men, women and their children who are suffering the effects of domestic abuse.

MFCCs, Community Liaison Officer, Fleur Frantz-Morgans, met with students and accepted the donation on behalf of the charity. Fleur said, “Thanks to the Health and Social Care students at Newtown College for collecting food for our refuge ‘Welcome Packs’, often victims of abuse come to us with little or no belongings, this food really will make a difference, helping them get through the first few difficult days after escaping an abusive relationship.”

Health and Social Care Lecturer Kate Preston said: “MFCC charity provides a vital service for vulnerable people in mid-Wales. The students were passionate about supporting the charity and we know the donation will be put to good use.”

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse, feeling worried about someone or seeking more information about MFCC’s services, should contact Tel: 01686 629114, email [email protected] or visit the website www.familycrisis.co.uk

MFCC provides comprehensive services to those experiencing or affected by domestic abuse across North Powys, which covers the old county of Montgomeryshire.

The charity’s refuges provide emergency accommodation for both men and women, which are safe and supported environments, together with a wide range of outreach services.

