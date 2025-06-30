Students explore sustainable fashion with Loved Once Again 

Fashion students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) have been taking part in an exciting work experience project with local charity, Loved Once Again.

Students were tasked with designing and producing up to three unique items using upcycled materials, guided by trend themes such as Y2K Revival, Cottagecore, Bohemian Rhapsody and Modern Minimalist.

The students embraced the brief and created a range of fashionable and functional new creations from otherwise discarded fabrics.

The collaboration not only supports BSDC’s commitment to sustainability and innovation but also empowers students to contribute to reducing textile waste. During the project, students developed essential design, construction and critical thinking skills, while making a positive impact on the environment.

Level 2 Textiles student, Summer Glossop who designed a denim butterfly top said: “The inspiration for my design came from the Y2K trend – I grew up with toys from the 2000s, and the colours and styles really stuck with me. Denim was such a big part of that era, so I used two layers of denim from old jeans to create a butterfly-shaped top. I’d never tried upcycling before, so it was a completely new challenge, but I found it really useful for building new skills. Learning about sustainable fashion is so important, especially for the future of the industry. I’m planning to study fashion at university and hope to go into fashion design and make my own clothes one day.”

Loved Once Again, based in Burton upon Trent is a pre-loved warehouse offering household items, toys, clothing and furniture. With a mission to reduce waste and give items a second life, the business is passionate about supporting the local community and making sustainable shopping affordable and accessible.

Emma Hill, owner of Loved Once Again commented: “I think the students have done incredibly well – they’ve come up with some amazing ideas and designs in such a short space of time. It’s clear they’ve poured a whole year’s worth of skills and learning into this project. They’ve all really enjoyed it, and it’s a great way to round off the academic year.

“It’s so important to help young people understand what’s happening both locally and globally in sustainable fashion. Many of them were quite shocked by the amount of textiles that get thrown away each year. I think it’s made them reflect on how much we live in a throwaway society, and if even one or two of them think twice in the future, that’s a step in the right direction.”