Students honour Remembrance Day through creative designs

A group of talented 3D and Mixed Media Design students from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) have been developing their creative and technical skills by producing a collection of handcrafted and digitally made items to raise funds for the Royal British Legion. The annual project allows students to use their design abilities in a real-world context while supporting an important cause.

This year’s brief challenged students to design products that could display poppy pins in a meaningful and respectful way. They were encouraged to build on previous years’ work while experimenting with new technologies such as UV printing and 3D printing, blending traditional handcrafting techniques with digital innovation. This approach allowed students to explore both artistic expression and modern manufacturing processes, producing professional-quality results.

In response to the brief, students created a wide range of imaginative products, including over 50 hand-crafted ceramic bud vases featuring poppy-inspired designs and 3D-printed planes designed to hold poppy pins. They also produced 100 soldier sculptures using a mix of 3D printing, laser cutting, and UV printing. Each sculpture represents a different service theme: the navy pieces feature water motifs, the air force designs include sky and cloud imagery, and the army sculptures carry the traditional red poppy symbol. These thoughtful details reflect the students’ understanding of remembrance and the diversity of those who served.

The finished products will be sold by Uniformed Services students in various locations across Burton Town Centre, including ASDA, Tesco, Morrisons, and the marketplace, with all proceeds going to the Royal British Legion. The fundraising campaign will officially launch on Friday 24th October in Coopers Square, where representatives from the charity will join the students. Each sales table will feature a unique centre display piece created by the design students to showcase their work.

Before starting their designs, students researched their own family histories, with many discovering personal connections to relatives who served in the armed forces. This emotional connection helped inspire their work and deepen their understanding of the importance of Remembrance Day. The group also welcomed Mark Smith from the Royal British Legion, who spoke to them about the charity’s mission and the impact of their fundraising efforts.

Bill Moorley, Course Leader at BSDC, said: “We’re proud to support the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal again this year. Our students have shown incredible creativity and dedication, not only in their designs but in their personal engagement with the meaning behind Remembrance Day.”

Additionally, Uniformed Services students will take part in a remembrance parade and service on Tuesday 11th November, marching through the Memorial Gardens outside the College before observing a two-minute silence and laying a wreath to mark Armistice Day.