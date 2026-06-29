Students Honoured at South Hampshire College Group Awards

South Hampshire College Group have celebrated the outstanding achievements of students, apprentices and employer partners at a memorable awards ceremony held at the Hilton Southampton – Utilita Bowl.

One of the most prestigious occasions in the college calendar, the Student Awards recognised 50 winners who have made a meaningful impact on the college community and the wider public. The celebratory event, hosted by Holby City and Hollyoaks actor Jeremy Edwards, welcomed nearly 300 guests to the Hilton Southampton. Hospitality students prepared and served canapés throughout the evening, while Music and Performing Arts students showcased their talents with live performances at various points during the event. Event Management and Production Arts students put their professional and technical skills to the test with the set-up and smooth running of the event.

Awards were presented across eight categories, including ‘Academic Excellence & Achievement’, ‘Personal Development & Resilience’, and ‘Community & Contribution’. The most coveted awards were given out during the final category, ‘Special Awards’, recognising four outstanding overall winners: Young Student of the Year, Adult Student of the Year, Higher Education Student of the Year, and Apprentice of the Year.

Businesses were also recognised with awards for their employer partnership, with Sunrise Nursery winning Outstanding Workplace Provider. Browns Hair Lounge won Apprenticeship Partner (SME) while NHS Hampshire & Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board won Apprenticeship Partner (Large). Andy MacKenzie of Exclusive Hotels won the Industry Champion Award.

Andrew Kaye, Chief Executive Officer at South Hampshire College Group, said: “Evenings like this really remind me of why South Hampshire College Group, and all those who work in the college group, are so important to our students, communities, and businesses in the region. This event is a real showcase of the talent, and achievement of the students and apprentices across the whole college group.

“We are proud to work with students and apprentices from many communities across the region, with a broad range of life experiences, and with differing ambitions. We recognise too, in our values, that working together, collaboratively, pays dividends. And through our values we encourage everyone to be aspirational for their future. I am so proud to see so many students excelling at the awards and going on to better futures as a result of their time at South Hampshire College Group.”

Ceri Connor, Chief People Officer at South Hampshire College Group, said: “It’s a privilege to be part of the Student Awards. The core purpose of us all at South Hampshire College Group is to support the development, aspiration and success of all students, people and communities who are at the heart of everything we do. It is a joy to celebrate and recognise all the hard work and achievement that has happened over the past year.”

Kirsty Reed, a UAL Foundation Diploma in Art & Design student, won the Adult Student of the Year Award. She commented: “From the moment I first stepped through the college door, it’s been fantastic. I’ve absolutely loved every moment of it. The tutors and technicians have been so encouraging and supportive and the class has been so welcoming and wonderful. The course is so inclusive which is something I really love about the college. I’m really touched, overwhelmed and proud to be given the Adult Student of the Year Award.”

Andy MacKenzie, Executive Chef for the Exclusive Collection, was recognised with the Industry Champion Award. He commented: “It’s so important in our industry to work with the next generation of chefs at colleges and schools because they are the future and these skills are so valuable. The career opportunities are endless to take your knowledge around the world and to see all the different cultures out there. I hope these students can gather all the opportunities that are open to them and take them as far as they can.”

Kim Vallis represented NHS Hampshire & Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board at the awards, who won Apprenticeship Partner of the Year (Large Business). She said: ““We were so thrilled to be invited. South Hampshire College Group has been a fantastic apprenticeship provider – the coaches are very supportive and there’s a high standard of teaching. It’s lovely to come and celebrate students and apprentices.”