Students invited to test drive their future degree at Experience Day

Prospective university students are invited to get a taste of their future careers during an interactive Experience Day in Derby.

The University of Derby is welcoming applicants to an Experience Day on Sunday, February 22, to test out their chosen subjects in interactive sessions led by academics in Artificial Intelligence, Psychology, Business, Engineering and more.

The event will also offer insight into university and study options, with opportunities for those who have already applied – or are still thinking of applying for September 2026 – to explore the University and its cutting-edge facilities.

Those who already have their grades, or predicted grades, and meet the entry requirements of the University of Derby, may also be able to receive an offer in principle on the day.

Hannah Wright, Associate Director of Recruitment at the University of Derby, said:

“An Experience Day is a great way to get to know the University of Derby, and to make sure that it is the right place to study for you.

“It goes beyond a traditional open day and gives a deeper perspective into what studying at the University of Derby is really like.

“There will be opportunities to meet with course-specific academics during interactive subject sessions, chat to current students, alumni and support teams, and to find out more about campus life, our award-winning accommodation and student finance.

“There is so much more going on across a variety of subjects, and these sessions are always popular, so booking is advisable.”

Students interested in studying Policing, Criminology and Social Sciences at the University of Derby will take part in a live ‘missing person’ case. Policing students will learn how to interview the suspect, law students will build a case for court, while those interested in criminology will explore why people commit crime.

Prospective Football Journalism and Specialist Sports students will take part in a mock exercise, using a real-life Derby County press conference held at the University recently as material, while those interested in Motorsport Engineering will be able to take part in a practical workshop related to vehicle dynamics.

Throughout the day, visitors can also expect a packed schedule of events, including welcome talks, tours of the University’s sites, facilities and accommodation, as well as the chance to speak to friendly members of the staff in Student Services and the Union of Students to find out more about student accommodation, finance and the variety of clubs and societies on offer.

The February Experience Day forms part of the University of Derby’s commitment to helping students feel confident and prepared as they make important decisions about higher education.