Students offered places at Rose Bruford following ALRA drama school closure  

Students from a drama college that has closed today because of financial difficulties have all been offered the chance to complete their studies at Rose Bruford College.

The Academy of Live & Performing Arts (ALRA) had 284 students based at campuses in London and Wigan. The offer to all students reflects intensive work by the higher education regulator, the Office for Students (OfS), to ensure that ALRA students can carry on their studies with Rose Bruford in both London and Wigan.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Nicola Dandridge, chief executive of the OfS, said:

“The OfS has been working intensively with a range of organisations to ensure that ALRA’s students are protected as far as possible in what is inevitably a difficult situation. We are grateful to Rose Bruford College, which is offering a place to all ALRA’s students.

“Rose Bruford’s courses are a good match of course content and delivery. Students based at ALRA North will receive tuition in Wigan, while students at ALRA South will be taught in London. Rose Bruford is well regarded across the sector for the quality of its teaching and was awarded a gold rating in the last Teaching Excellence Framework.

“While we anticipate that most ALRA students will find Rose Bruford offers a suitable course, it is important that students have access to good advice and support, and are free to choose to study with other providers if they prefer. St Mary’s University Twickenham, which validated most of ALRA’s degrees, has pledged to offer support to students, including discussions about options to continue their studies elsewhere if they don’t wish to accept a place with Rose Bruford. Students who wish to withdraw from their studies will be able to access a record of their academic achievement to date.

“ALRA reported emerging concerns about its financial situation to the OfS in November 2021. It became clear that poor legacy financial management had led to the worsening of ALRAs financial position. Since we were informed of these issues, we have been working with ALRA and other organisations to ensure that the interests of students are protected as far as possible. We have considered a range of options in order to achieve this, and firmly believe that Rose Bruford’s offer to ALRA students is the best way to ensure that the majority of the cohort can stay together, have a positive experience of higher education, and achieve their qualifications.

“This will be a difficult time for ALRA students, who have invested significant time, effort and money into their studies. The OfS will continue to work with Rose Bruford College, St Mary’s University Twickenham and other organisations to ensure students are able to continue their studies with as little disruption as possible.”

Published in