From education to employment
Students perform hard-hitting play for the YMCA

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) May 16, 2022
Performing Arts students at Burton and South Derbyshire College recently harnessed the power of dance, acting and song to raise awareness of homelessness in the local community. As part of their Performing Arts in the Community unit, acting, dance and musical theatre students worked closely with staff and community members to create performance pieces based on real life stories of rough sleepers, addicts and sofa surfers.

Students used their experience of interviewing homeless people at the YMCA to create an energetic and hard-hitting mix of contemporary dance, short films and songs, culminating in a final performance to the YMCA in the College’s Fleet Street Studios.

Students organised the performance from start to finish, including setting up fundraising events to raise money for the props and costumes. Students donated all proceeds from the fundraising events to the Burton YMCA, raising £80 in total, as well as donating items for the YMCA food bank. Catherine Palfreyman, Performing Arts tutor at BSDC said: “Taking part in this project has been a real eye-opener for the students taking part. Working with the YMCA and speaking to homeless people has given students a realistic insight into what it means to be homeless. The group did a fantastic job at drawing on their inspiration to create a hard-hitting and meaningful piece. They were delighted to create performances for representatives of the YMCA and donate much needed funds to the charity.” 

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC)

