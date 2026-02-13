Students shine at The Skills Show

Students at Barking & Dagenham College took centre stage as the College hosted its lively and hands-on Skills Show, celebrating talent, ambition and real-world skills across a wide range of subject areas.

The event brought together learners from courses including health, social care, science, construction, engineering, digital, business, hospitality, hair and beauty, giving them the chance to showcase their practical abilities through live competitions, demonstrations and industry-style challenges.

For example, Public Services students were put through their paces in an Army bootcamp activity and hospitality students were tasked with creating a two-course lunch for 63 guests and VIPs, including the Mayor, Councillor Princess Bright. Delights on offer at the lunch included salmon with a lemon sauce and delicate lemon and coconut tart. Hospitality student Tyler Brisley-Keating, 18 was part of the team of students who cooked for the guests. Tyler said:

“It’s great to get real work experience, preparing food for the College’s special visitors; we had a bit of practice, as we prepared a Christmas dinner in December. “

Across classrooms, workshops and specialist facilities, students tackled tasks from engineering challenges to creative beauty treatments and customer-focused business skills. The Skills Show highlighted not only technical ability, but also teamwork, confidence and problem-solving, all essential skills for future employment.

The event also reflected the College’s commitment to excellence and progression, with several activities aligned to WorldSkills standards, helping students prepare for regional and national competitions and giving them a taste of industry-level expectations.

Zoe Richardson, Skills Events & Development Manager at Barking & Dagenham College, said:

“The Skills Show is all about giving our students the opportunity to shine. It’s fantastic to see so much enthusiasm, professionalism and pride in their work. Events like this build confidence, raise aspirations and help learners see just how far their skills can take them.”

Brickwork Level 1 students Alfie Hazel and Bobby Soskin both 16 years old and from Dagenham were rightly proud of the wall they built during the competition, saying:

“This was a lot of fun and a great experience for us to have our work judged by industry professionals.”

Plumbing students were tasked with creating and soldering a copper frame. Talha Ramouche Level 3 plumbing student, 17, from Romford was delighted to be announced as the winner of Plumbing Competition, saying:

“Last year, I did this competition and I got second place and that really boosted my confidence, so this time I was a lot more confident. I think this competition is good for your moral and it proves that you’ve got skills to showcase to potential employers.”

Staff across the College worked closely with students to deliver the event, creating an energetic and supportive atmosphere that celebrated achievement at every level.

Barking & Dagenham College continues to work closely with employers and industry partners to ensure students develop the skills local businesses need, supporting progression into further study, apprenticeships and employment.