Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

Barking & Dagenham College Students showcase creative work

Barking & Dagenham College June 29, 2022
0 Comments
Barking & Dagenham College Students showcase creative work

Creative industries students showcased their work in an end of year extravaganza at Barking & Dagenham College’s Rush Green campus. The show began with a ‘Private View’ event on Wednesday, 22nd June 2022.

Work included final projects from students studying on the College’s Foundation Diploma in Art & Design course run in partnership with the University of the Arts London. With real ‘live’ project briefs, work experience and placements possible in European cities, this three-term programme sets mature students up for related work opportunities and further study.

Also, students from Digital Media and Photography showcased their showreels in the Film and Photography Studios.

Esports students Alex Reece, Connor Burnell, Steven Leaver, and Hayden Haxell aged 16-20 demonstrated the use of the esports streaming equipment and how to play some of the most popular competitive online games to students and their guests.

A fashion show played on big screens throughout the evening and the Art, Fashion, 3D and Media students exhibited their work.

Ugne Januskevicuite age 19 from Dagenham who is studying BTEC Level 3 Fashion and Textiles at the College said: “It was a brilliant experience to be able to showcase our work to fellow students and members of the public. It was so satisfying to see the fruits of my labour on display for everyone to see. I have completed my course now and plan to go on to Ravensbourne University to do BA Fashion.”

Zoe Richardson, Project Co-ordinator & Tech Lead added: “The students’ work was so impressive, well done to them all.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Barking & Dagenham College

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this