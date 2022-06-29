Barking & Dagenham College Students showcase creative work

Creative industries students showcased their work in an end of year extravaganza at Barking & Dagenham College’s Rush Green campus. The show began with a ‘Private View’ event on Wednesday, 22nd June 2022.

Work included final projects from students studying on the College’s Foundation Diploma in Art & Design course run in partnership with the University of the Arts London. With real ‘live’ project briefs, work experience and placements possible in European cities, this three-term programme sets mature students up for related work opportunities and further study.

Also, students from Digital Media and Photography showcased their showreels in the Film and Photography Studios.

Esports students Alex Reece, Connor Burnell, Steven Leaver, and Hayden Haxell aged 16-20 demonstrated the use of the esports streaming equipment and how to play some of the most popular competitive online games to students and their guests.

A fashion show played on big screens throughout the evening and the Art, Fashion, 3D and Media students exhibited their work.

Ugne Januskevicuite age 19 from Dagenham who is studying BTEC Level 3 Fashion and Textiles at the College said: “It was a brilliant experience to be able to showcase our work to fellow students and members of the public. It was so satisfying to see the fruits of my labour on display for everyone to see. I have completed my course now and plan to go on to Ravensbourne University to do BA Fashion.”

Zoe Richardson, Project Co-ordinator & Tech Lead added: “The students’ work was so impressive, well done to them all.”

