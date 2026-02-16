Students step into Dragons’ Den as Theo Paphitis launches Entrepreneurs’ Club

Budding entrepreneurs had the chance to pitch to Dragons’ Den star, Theo Paphitis, during a two-day event that brought high-profile guests from across the UK to Derby.

Students at the University of Derby delivered Dragons’ Den-style pitches directly to the retail entrepreneur, gaining direct feedback and first-hand insight into what it takes to succeed in business.

The visit marked Theo’s first official engagement as Visiting Professor of Entrepreneurship at the University of Derby and celebrated the launch of the University’s Chancellor’s Entrepreneurs’ Club – an ambitious initiative designed to connect students with successful business leaders at both local and national levels.

One of the UK’s most recognisable entrepreneurs, Theo is best known for his role on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den and for transforming major retail brands.

Drawing on a lifetime of entrepreneurial success, he shared reflections from his journey, explored the power of entrepreneurship, and discussed how adopting an entrepreneurial mindset can create opportunity to staff, students and the public through a series of engaging lectures.

Professor Theo Paphitis said:

“What an exciting time to be part of the University of Derby as it embeds entrepreneurship, enterprise and energy into all that they do.

“I am additionally delighted to be a Co-Chair of the brand-new Chancellor’s Entrepreneurs’ Club, that we have just officially launched, and all the opportunities it can bring to the students, their futures and of course, the local community.

“The University is second in the UK for employability and in the time I spent with the students and staff over the last few days, I can certainly see why! The future is full of exciting opportunities for the University of Derby, and I am looking forward to being part of that journey.”

A standout session of the two-day event was ‘How to impress a Dragon’, where Theo shared insights from his career and answered questions from students eager to learn what it takes to succeed in business.

PhD student Natalie Weir was one of the students who pitched at the event, she said:

“Pitching to Theo Paphitis was surreal, slightly terrifying, and genuinely brilliant all at the same time!

“It was pretty special to be able to pitch my idea that’s grown from both research and real-life mum-of-two passion, and to have the opportunity for feedback and encouragement.”

Theo was announced as Visiting Professor of Entrepreneurship at the official opening of The Cavendish Building – the new home of the University’s Derby International Business School – in September 2025. In this role, he will work closely with students, sharing his entrepreneurial expertise to inspire and mentor the next generation of business leaders.

Alongside the University’s Chancellor, Lord Burlington, Theo is co-leading the Chancellor’s Entrepreneurs’ Club – a handpicked community of ambitious students that will benefit from exclusive mentoring, live business challenges and powerful networking opportunities with organisations such as Google, Amazon Business, Unipart, Rolls-Royce, the National Gallery and the Devonshire Group.

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby, said:

“Theo Paphitis brings an exceptional depth of entrepreneurial insight, and we were delighted to welcome him back to the University of Derby in his role as Visiting Professor.

“Our Chancellor’s Entrepreneurs’ Club reinforces our position as a leader in global industry engagement and reflects our commitment to equipping the next generation with the skills, mindset and ambition needed to succeed in a rapidly changing world.”

Theo’s visit coincided with the East Midlands Degree Apprenticeship Fair hosted by the University of Derby, which welcomed hundreds of current university students and young people from schools and colleges across the region to learn more about the benefits of apprenticeships and explore career pathways from leading employers.

During the Apprenticeship Fair, students also had the opportunity to meet Andrew Moys, VP for Impact at McDonald’s UK&I, offering further insight into careers with one of the world’s biggest global brands.

The University recently launched the Institute of Carbonomics in collaboration with McDonald’s UK&I and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), combining academic excellence with industry insight to help reshape how businesses reduce emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy.