Students take the first step to top universities

Hundreds of young learners were recently invited to attend the launch of the Swansea Seren Hub for 2025/26, where they were able to find out more about the skills needed to apply to the UK’s top universities.



The event, led by Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) and Swansea University and held at the Great Hall on the latter’s Bay Campus, was attended by over 300 students from the College and local sixth form schools, many of whom were joined by their parents and guardians.



After an introductory welcome given by Dr Emma Smith – the College’s Academic Enrichment Manager and the Swansea Seren Coordinator – the stage was handed over to Gower College Swansea’s Vice Principal for Curriculum, Quality, Teaching and Learning, Nikki Neale, and Swansea University’s Executive Dean and Pro-Vice Chancellor for the Faculty of Science and Engineering, Professor David Smith.



Nikki and David talked about the many benefits to young people of getting involved with the Swansea Seren Hub, from both a higher education and further education viewpoint.



Alumni Cosima Wohlschlegel and Megan Salter both took to the stage to share how Seren had provided them with opportunities to develop their passion for their subjects as well as supporting them in their applications to universities.



Cosima talked with enthusiasm about the range of super-curriculars she has undertaken through the Seren Academy that will help her apply to Oxford University to study Biology. Megan was able to inspire the audience with a description of her academic journey from Gower College Swansea to Swansea University, where she is now starting a PhD.



“The Swansea Seren Hub allows for a super-curricular exploration of subjects which is vital in developing students’ academic curiosity and intellectual flexibility,” says Emma. “Our launch event is a great example of the strong working partnership which exists between the Seren Academy, the College, the University, and the seven Swansea schools – a collaboration which aims to widen the participation of young people who aspire to apply to top higher education institutions.”



After the talks, students were invited into breakout areas where – led by Swansea University academics – they took part in taster masterclasses. Parents and guardians were also able to take part in a Q&A with the panel of speakers including Emma Turner, Swansea University’s Associate Head of Inbound Recruitment Team.



Seren is a Welsh Government initiative dedicated to helping Wales’ brightest learners achieve their full academic potential in the UK and overseas. Available to all academically able learners from Year 8 to Year 13, the Seren Academy offers interactive sessions and unique study experiences to help students make informed decisions about applying to leading universities.

This includes advice and guidance workshops from Oxford and Cambridge admissions tutors, university admissions preparations sessions, access to subject masterclasses led by university academics, and residentials in Oxford and Cambridge.



Gower College Swansea was recently named by the Daily Mail as one of the Top 30 UK state schools / colleges for getting young people into Cambridge and Oxford universities.