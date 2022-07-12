Success for former HKF bursary winners!

Congratulations to former HKF bursary winners Mica Coleman-Jones and Jo Wyard on winning Awards at the Festival of Learning awards 2022.

Here is Mica’s story:

Mica Coleman-Jones has been selected by HRH The Princess Royal to receive the Patron’s Award. Mica found her love of learning as an adult and is now sharing that passion with others by training to become a special educational needs teacher.

Mica had a difficult home life which, combined with undiagnosed autism, meant that her school and college experiences were far from positive. Following relationship breakdowns within her family, Mica found herself sleeping rough, with little money to pay for basic things.

Things began to change when with the support of her mother, Mica applied for and was awarded a scholarship from Helena Kennedy Foundation to go to university. With three autistic siblings, Mica was keen to work in special education and enrolled in additional courses in Special Educational Needs and is now enrolled in an MA in Educational Enquiry and Professional Learning. Mica have been able to progress into roles including assistant headteacher and Head of Autism Research and Development.

Mica aspires to one day open a school in memory of one of her sisters, Lilya, who was lost to Leukaemia at the age of 12.

Organised by Learning and Work Institute, and supported by the Department for Education, Festival of Learning is an annual campaign which aims both to celebrate the power of learning to transform lives, and to encourage more adults to take part.

Shahida Aslam, Director of Operations at Helena Kennedy Foundation, said: “It has been a joy to see how far Mica has come since her first bursary in teacher training. I’m so proud to see her thrive while continuing to push herself. She hasn’t stopped raising her own ambitions, and it’s wonderful to see her helping to raise those of people around her too.”

Stephen Evans, Chief Executive at Learning and Work Institute, said: “Mica returned to education as an adult after a difficult start in life and challenging time at school, but since her first course, she hasn’t slowed down. Mica’s passion for education doesn’t stop with her own learning and, through her own teaching and specialisation in SEN, she is already inspiring others. We are delighted that HRH The Princess Royal selected Mica as this year’s Patron’s Award winner.

Here is Jo’s story:

Jo Wyard left school with few qualifications, becoming a single mother for the fourth time was a pivotal moment for Jo, as she began to reconsider the role model she wanted to be for her children. At age 41, more than two decades after leaving school, Jo took take a leap of faith and stepped into a classroom.

After accepting voluntary redundancy during pregnancy and separating with her husband, a Family Support Practitioner at Jo’s local Children’s Centre had encouraged her to apply for an Access to HE course at Suffolk New College. Jo passed with flying colours and went on to graduate with a BA in Social Work at the University of Suffolk, and an MSc in Psychology, graduating top of the class. Jo is now working as a Children & Young People’s Social Worker for Suffolk County Council.

Learning has not only changed Jo’s own mindset and perception of herself, but it has also helped her maintain a close bond and set the example she wants for her children as they embark on their own journeys through school.

Shahida Aslam, Director of Operations, Helena Kennedy Foundation, said: ”Jo has shown tremendous courage by taking the steps she did to go back to education as a mature student. She had to become comfortable with the uncomfortable, and we are so proud of what she has accomplished and continues to do so.”

Stephen Evans, Chief Executive at Learning and Work Institute, said: “Jo’s story demonstrates the life-changing effect learning can have on your outlook on life and career prospects. Heading back into learning following a period away and out of work is difficult, but it has transformed Jo’s life and led her to a new career path which she loves. We are delighted to present Jo with this award and wish her every success in the future.”

Paul Eeles, Chief Executive at Education and Training Group, said: “Each year, the Festival of Learning awards shine a spotlight on inspiring individuals with incredible stories. Each award winner is a reminder of the power of education to make a difference – at all stages of life.

At Skills and Education Group, we are committed to supporting and championing lifelong learning. It is therefore a real pleasure for us to be involved with the Festival of Learning and to sponsor the New Directions Award. It is never too late to change your direction in life, and the winners are shining examples of that.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners, and particularly to Jo Wyard, winner of the New Directions Award. I wish Jo all the best in her exciting new chapter as a social worker.”

