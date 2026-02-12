Suffolk New College spreads the love for apprenticeships and industry partners by hosting Valentines themed event

Suffolk New College showed the love to apprenticeships and their industry partners during a valentines themed business breakfast on Tuesday 10 February.

The occasion took place in Chefs’ Whites restaurant in Ipswich during National Apprenticeship Week – a government led campaign aimed at promoting these qualifications.

Around 80 people supported this event where one of the main thrusts of a speech given by Principal and CEO of the College Alan Pease, was about spreading awareness in terms of the value of apprenticeships.

Mr Pease said:

“The theme of this event was to champion apprenticeships, celebrate our industry partnership scheme and thank everyone for their ongoing support. We highlighted companies who have taken on apprentices in the past and encouraged them to take on more – whilst we also talked to others and got them to consider taking on an apprentice for the first time.

“We have just hosted our annual apprenticeship awards ceremony and all of the winners were incredibly inspiring. They all added tremendous value to the organisations that they work for and they really helped shine a light on this brilliant educational pathway.”

In addition to apprenticeships, Mr Pease celebrated the fact that 187 companies have now agreed to become industry partners with the educational establishment that supports over 5000 people across the region. (Around 800 of which are apprentices).

Set up three years ago, the innovative industry partnership scheme sees firms in and around East Anglia commit to work with the college for the benefit of students. All companies pledge to create a minimum of three activities a year that will support learner progression.

One of the guests at this event was John Dugmore, the CEO of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. He said:

“We are proud to be an industry partner of Suffolk New College – and it was great to attend this event that also championed apprenticeships. Apprenticeships create a mutually beneficial cycle of business growth and employee development, boosting economic stability and we recognise the tremendous value to businesses and individuals.”

Other industry partners include Associated British Ports, Concertus, Ipswich Town Foundation, Jimmy’s Farm, New Wolsey Theatre, S&P, Sizewell C and Suffolk Constabulary.

Suffolk New College currently supports 5,500 students of all ages. Within that, it works with around 800 apprentices, working with thousands of businesses across the UK.