From education to employment
Surrey students can now explore work experience virtually with Surrey County Council

Youth Employment UK September 22, 2022
0 Comments
Surrey County Council are delighted to announce the launch of their new virtual work experience offer, the Surrey County Council Work Experience Guide. This virtual offer is free to all young people aged 14-24 with supporting education resources for Key Stage 3 and Key Stage 4 students.

This virtual work experience programme allows young people to take a closer look at the careers and opportunities available at Surrey County Council and bring to life what it is that makes Surrey County Council a great place to work. The investment into the virtual work experience offer comes against the backdrop of Surrey County Council’s ambition to support more young people in its communities to build the skills, confidence, and knowledge to have great careers with the council itself.

Surrey County Council chose to work with Youth Employment UK, a leading youth employment expert, to develop this programme, which enhances the already established Employer Profile that sits on the Youth Employment UK website. Together the resources will help young people to understand the work of Surrey County Council and what the career routes and opportunities are including traineeships, apprenticeships, graduate schemes and entry level roles. 

Clare Curran, Surrey County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Learning, said, “I am delighted that Surrey County Council is using innovative technology to support young people develop their careers. This virtual work experience offer will enable any young person aged 14 -24 to explore the career routes and find out why the council is such a great place to work.  I’d like to thank Youth Employment UK for collaborating with us to deliver this one of a kind programme to benefit our young people.”

Surrey County Council is a Youth Friendly Employer.

For more information please visit https://www.youthemployment.org.uk/careers-hub-employer/surrey-county-council-apprenticeships-and-early-careers/ or contact [email protected].

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Employability
Youth Employment UK

