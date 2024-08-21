T-Level student pursues dream job as a teacher

Alice Hodgkinson, a Childcare student at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC), is on track for a career in teaching after gaining the skills and experience she needed to progress during her T-level in Education and Early Years.

T-Levels, equivalent to three A-Levels, combine classroom learning with practical workplace experience. These qualifications are designed in collaboration with employers to ensure that the curriculum meets industry needs. This approach not only prepares students for skilled employment, higher study or apprenticeships but also helps employers address skills shortages.

During her studies, Alice had the opportunity to take part in a range of industry relevant work placements, as well as an exciting international work placement in South Korea. Alice commented: “I didn’t want to stay on at school and do three subjects – I wanted to do one subject that I knew I wanted to go into. As you see children develop, you’re proud of them and you can see that you’ve put in the work to support them and help them learn.”

Throughout her T-Level studies, Alice has gained invaluable experience and confidence working with children and alongside other childcare practitioners. Her hard work and dedication were recognised with an FE Award for Outstanding Contribution following her work experience trip to South Korea.

Alice achieved a Distinction overall on her course, and she will now study Primary Education at York St. John University. She said: “My long-term goal would be to become a primary school teacher, which I’ll be qualified to do at the end of my university degree. I would encourage other people to take this course – you get to feel like a staff member, and it gets you ready for the workplace.”

Alice recently starred in a video case study as part of the College’s new ‘Your Life. Your Rules.’ campaign to encourage others to consider college as a post GCSE option. The college’s ‘Your Life. Your Rules.’ campaign is showcasing a series of current full-time students sharing their experience of vocational learning and how their learning journey so far is putting them on track to achieve their goals of university study or employment. It aims to dispel common myths about vocational study and help potential learners and their parents better understand the options available after GCSEs. To view the video, go to https://vimeo.com/958505379 or more information about studying at Burton and South Derbyshire College, go to www.bsdc.ac.uk/your-life-your-rules.