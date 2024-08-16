T-Level students celebrate 100% pass rate!

T-Level Education and Early Years students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) are celebrating after achieving a 100% pass rate, with all students earning either a distinction or a merit – significantly higher than the 81% of learners nationally who attained these grades.

The students, who are the first cohort to undertake the T-Level course at Burton and South Derbyshire College, have achieved an impressive total of two distinctions (equivalent to AAA grade at A Level) and ten merits (equivalent to BBB grade at A Level), and are now progressing to university level study or employment in the sector.

T-Levels, equivalent to three A-Levels, combine classroom learning with practical workplace experience. These qualifications are designed in collaboration with employers to ensure that the curriculum meets industry needs. This approach not only prepares students for skilled employment, higher study or apprenticeships but also helps employers address skills shortages.

T-Level Education and Early Year student, Alice Hodgkinson was delighted to receive a Distinction and is now progressing to a degree in Primary Education at York St. John University, with the ultimate goal of becoming a teacher. She said: “My long-term goal would be to become a primary school teacher, which I’ll be qualified to do at the end of my university degree. I would encourage other people to take this course – you get to feel like a staff member, and it gets you ready for the workplace.”

Fellow T-Level student, Ruby Crawford undertook a work placement at a local primary school during her course. She has now completed the qualification with a Merit and has secured employment at the school as a Teaching Assistant. She commented: “I really liked the placement during the course; it was a good starting point, and I learnt a lot there. With the T-Level, you get a lot more placements and observations which makes it easier to get experience in creating activities and working with groups of children. Now I can do that, I will be prepared for when I start my job as a Teaching Assistant.”

Meanwhile, Sian Causer achieved a Distinction overall and is now progressing to University of Derby to undertake a degree in Child and Family Health and Wellbeing. She said: “I’m really happy with my results! During the course I worked in nurseries on placement which was a good way to gain experience dealing with certain behaviours in children and working professionally with others. After university, I would like to go into the therapy side of early years, working with children and families.”

Speaking about the successful cohort, Alison Purcell, Curriculum Team Leader at BSDC said: “The T-Level in Education and Early Years learners gained end grades ranging from A Level equivalent of AAA to BBB, which is an incredible achievement. Learners who wanted to progress onto higher education gained a place at their first-choice university to study Primary Education, Early Childhood Education and Care, Child and Family Health and Wellbeing and Early Childhood and Psychology. The learners who wanted to move into employment have secured teaching assistant and early years practitioner roles in the local area. We are proud of each and every one of them, and wish them all the best in their future careers as education practitioners.”