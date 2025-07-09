Telford College wins major award for its adult training programmes

Telford College has won a top award in recognition of its efforts to engage adults across the West Midlands into learning.

The college has been named Engaging Adults in Learning winner at this year’s West Midlands Combined Authority adult learning awards.

The awards, which were presented at Birmingham’s Grand Hotel, recognise individuals, tutors, learning providers and employers that inspire or support others to get involved in adult learning.

Judges heard how Telford College helps people from a diverse range of backgrounds, including single mothers, people battling depression after bereavement, and one man who was homeless after returning to the UK following 15 years abroad.

Beckie Bosworth, the college’s director of apprenticeships and employer engagement, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to receive such high-profile recognition for our work.

“Our ‘Into Employment’ programmes are transforming lives across the West Midlands by breaking down barriers to employment and providing life-changing opportunities to individuals who are furthest from the job market.

“More than 400 learners have completed logistics programmes in Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, and Wolverhampton over the past year – areas with some of the highest unemployment rates in the region.

“Of these learners, nearly half come from diverse cultural backgrounds, and many are women, challenging stereotypes and promoting inclusivity in a traditionally male-dominated sectors such as HGV and logistics.”

She added:

“We collaborate with key partners such as the Department for Work and Pensions, Shaw Trust, National Careers Trust, and Reed Restart, to offer vital wrap-around support, including financial literacy workshops, hardship funds, and career guidance.

“This holistic, inclusive approach empowers people to overcome barriers, helps employers fill critical vacancies, and strengthens the local economy.”

One of the college’s most successful adult training programmes has been its HGV provision, which aims to give unemployed and low-income adults the qualifications, skills, and confidence needed to secure jobs in the logistics sector.

It is helping to addressing the national shortage of 200,000 HGV drivers expected in the next five years.

Over the past year, more than 500 learners have completed the “Into Employment” programme, achieving a remarkable 90% qualification rate. In 2023/24, job outcomes rose by 26%, surpassing the regional average of 32%.

Beckie said:

“These results underscore the programme’s success in transforming lives and providing pathways to employment.”

Richard Parker, mayor of the West Midlands, said:

“The Adult Learning Awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our adult learning champions and show that there is a wealth of talent and enormous potential in the region.

“It’s an important opportunity to recognise the role played by employers and supporting organisations to help residents improve their employment prospects, whether through apprenticeships, skills bootcamps, or other innovative programmes.

“These awards showcase the incredible work already changing people’s lives. Congratulations to the winners, highly commended and everyone who has been involved for sharing your inspirational experience and journeys.”